Texas clown to work Burke, South Dakota, Rodeo

Hico, Texas is home to Rodeo Clown and Barrelman Matt Tarr, his wife Stacie, son Bransen, and daughter Memphis, but for three days in July, Burke, South Dakota will be their home and all of you will be their family.

The Burke Stampede Rodeo Committee can’t wait for you to meet the 4X Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Barrelman and Rodeo Clown who will keep you smilin’ through all three performances of the rip roarin’ bronc stompin’ Burke Stampede Rodeo.

Stampede fans, you will love Matt Tarr mostly because Matt loves what he does. Matt says all he wanted to be as a kid was a cowboy, and he never grew out of it. Matt saw and lived rodeo since he was a “little bitty kid” thanks in part to his grandad and grandma who were the medics at the Cody, Wyoming Nite Rodeo. “They took us kids with them all the time and I just grew up wanting to do it.”

“It” started with roping at a very young age…..then came bull fighting and one night Matt was “in the wrong place at the right time!” The clown for the Cody Nite Rodeo did not show up and they asked Matt if he could cover. That was 11 years and many rodeo accolades ago. That opportunity became Matt’s calling and he has become one of the top entertainers in the rodeo industry!

Matt feels that the sense of bringing joy to people and just being around a happy environment is really, really cool. He says, “if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.”

Matt Tarr, Rodeo Clown and Barrelman is COOL!! Burke Stampede Rodeo Fans are COOL!! YOU don’t want to miss a single performance of the “Coolest Show on Dirt,” The Burke Stampede Rodeo July 18th, 19th, and 20th at the Stampede Arena, Burke South Dakota. Rodeo start time is 7:30 each evening. Advance tickets are available at http://www.burkestampederodeo.com where we have some very cool ticket promotions going on. Tickets are also available at various local businesses or can be purchased right at the gate. Stampede fans can also scan the QR code on our rodeo posters and bring your ticket to the rodeo with you on your phone. Bring the whole family…every night is family night at the Burke Stampede Rodeo, Burke, South Dakota.

–Burke Stampede Rodeo