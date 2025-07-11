Texas Flood Disaster

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

July 4, 2025, Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a disaster in the state following a flash flooding event which caused “widespread and severe property damage,” and claimed 120 human lives. As of press time, nearly 200 people are still reported missing. The flooding impacted 21 counties in the Texas Hill Country area, nearly 10 percent of the state. Governor Abbott also ordered that flags of the State of Texas be flown at half-mast until Monday, July 14, “to assist in mourning, remembrance and recovery from this terrible disaster.”

According to a July 7 press release, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller directed the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) to allocate resources to aid Central Texas following the deadly flooding. The STAR Fund, Hay and Feed Hotline, and AgriStress Helpline are available to assist farmers, ranchers, rural communities, and Texans in need during this crisis.

“This is one of the worst natural disasters to hit the Lone Star State,” Commissioner Miller stated. “Families are in shock, farms are flooded, fencing has been destroyed, and worst of all, lives have been lost. During this challenging period, TDA is prepared to assist Texans affected by the situation. I ask that you continue to pray for the victims and first responders. We must stand together in times of sorrow and despair.”

TDA reminds Texans that mental health support is available 24/7 through the AgriStress Helpline, staffed by trained professionals familiar with rural challenges.

Commissioner Miller stressed the importance of mental well-being in crises. If you or a loved one experiences a mental health crisis during this time, call 833-897-2474.

The State of Texas Agriculture Relief Fund, funded by private donations, supports disaster recovery for eligible farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses with rebuilding and relief needs.

Ranchers needing hay can use TDA’s Hay Hotline, a free service linking hay providers and those in need, including during emergencies, for donations.

“I pledge that my agency is doing everything possible to support both our state and federal partners in this crisis, as well as the communities that have been impacted,” Miller said. “The loss is unimaginable. We also ask all Texans to join us in prayer. There is still more work to be done, and together, we can continue to support our fellow Texans.”

Commissioner Miller also issued a statement on July 9, addressing rumors that the flooding was caused by cloud seeding and weather modification.

“There has been a lot of misinformation flying around lately, so let me clarify: the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) has absolutely no connection to cloud seeding or any form of weather modification.

“Since the passage of Senate Bill 1303 in 2011, TDA has had no legal authority, responsibilities, or involvement in any weather modification programs. That authority was transferred out of our hands more than a decade ago.

“As an eighth-generation farmer and rancher, I know what it’s like to watch the sky during a drought, hoping for rain. When Texas experiences a dry spell, I don’t depend on artificial weather manipulation; I turn to my faith. I kneel and pray, just as many farmers, ranchers, and rural communities do.

“Let’s put an end to the conspiracy theories and stop blaming others. Our priority should be the recovery efforts in the Texas Hill Country, as we stand in solidarity with our fellow Texans,” Miller said.