 Texas Longhorn Show

Texas Longhorn Show

Judge for Jr. Division: Judge for Open Division: Brandon Creamer

Jr. Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Female

Animal: Wyo Silver

Exhibitor: Ryan Johnson

Hometown: Bighorn, WY

Jr. Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Female

Animal: Bewitched 81

Exhibitor: Ryan Johnson

Hometown: Bighorn, WY

Jr. Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Bull

Animal: Johnny reb 88

Exhibitor: Ryan Johnson

Hometown: Bighorn, WY

Jr. Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Steer

Animal: The Piano Man

Exhibitor: Ryan Johnson

Hometown: Bighorn, WY

Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Non-Haltered Female

Animal: Full Moon 68

Exhibitor: Daniel Tadewald

Hometown: Vantassell, WY

Open Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Non-Haltered Female

Animal: Etta 71

Exhibitor: Tammy Delyea

Hometown: Douglas, WY

Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Haltered Female

Animal: Aunt Jemima 012

Exhibitor: Toby Johnson

Hometown: Bighorn, WY

Open Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Haltered Female

Animal: Black Betty 82

Exhibitor: Toby Johnson

Hometown: Bighorn, WY

Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Haltered Mature Female

Animal: Dixeland Delight 72

Exhibitor: Toby Johnson

Hometown: Bighorn, WY

Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Non-Haltered Mature Female

Animal: 5 Claira Mae

Exhibitor: Tammy Delyea

Hometown: Douglas, WY

Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Non-Haltered Mature Female

Animal:Vivian 01

Exhibitor: Toby Johnson

Hometown: Bighorn, WY

Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Steer

Animal: BN Jim Reeves

Exhibitor: Toby Johnson

Hometown: Bighorn, WY

Open Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Steer

Animal: Flat Iron

Exhibitor: Daniel Tadewald

Hometown: Vantassell, WY

Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Bull

Animal: General Lee Hot Stuff

Exhibitor: Tammy Delyea

Hometown: Douglas, WY

Open Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Bull

Animal: Johnny reb 88

Exhibitor: Toby Johnson

Hometown: Bighorn, WY

–The NILE