Texas Longhorn Show
October 18, 2018
Judge for Jr. Division: Judge for Open Division: Brandon Creamer
Jr. Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Female
Animal: Wyo Silver
Exhibitor: Ryan Johnson
Hometown: Bighorn, WY
Jr. Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Female
Recommended Stories For You
Animal: Bewitched 81
Exhibitor: Ryan Johnson
Hometown: Bighorn, WY
Jr. Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Bull
Animal: Johnny reb 88
Exhibitor: Ryan Johnson
Hometown: Bighorn, WY
Jr. Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Steer
Animal: The Piano Man
Exhibitor: Ryan Johnson
Hometown: Bighorn, WY
Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Non-Haltered Female
Animal: Full Moon 68
Exhibitor: Daniel Tadewald
Hometown: Vantassell, WY
Open Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Non-Haltered Female
Animal: Etta 71
Exhibitor: Tammy Delyea
Hometown: Douglas, WY
Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Haltered Female
Animal: Aunt Jemima 012
Exhibitor: Toby Johnson
Hometown: Bighorn, WY
Open Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Haltered Female
Animal: Black Betty 82
Exhibitor: Toby Johnson
Hometown: Bighorn, WY
Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Haltered Mature Female
Animal: Dixeland Delight 72
Exhibitor: Toby Johnson
Hometown: Bighorn, WY
Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Non-Haltered Mature Female
Animal: 5 Claira Mae
Exhibitor: Tammy Delyea
Hometown: Douglas, WY
Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Non-Haltered Mature Female
Animal:Vivian 01
Exhibitor: Toby Johnson
Hometown: Bighorn, WY
Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Steer
Animal: BN Jim Reeves
Exhibitor: Toby Johnson
Hometown: Bighorn, WY
Open Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Steer
Animal: Flat Iron
Exhibitor: Daniel Tadewald
Hometown: Vantassell, WY
Open Texas Longhorn Grand Champion Bull
Animal: General Lee Hot Stuff
Exhibitor: Tammy Delyea
Hometown: Douglas, WY
Open Texas Longhorn Reserve Grand Champion Bull
Animal: Johnny reb 88
Exhibitor: Toby Johnson
Hometown: Bighorn, WY
–The NILE