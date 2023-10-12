Texas man sentenced for horse theft

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers aid in investigation

FORT WORTH, Texas (Oct. 8, 2023) – Love County resident, Joshua Dale Parsons, was convicted and sentenced in Sept. on one count of Larceny of Domestic Animal (horse) and one count of Knowingly Concealing or Receiving Stolen Property. The convictions stem from an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cody Hyde.

In September 2022, Hyde received a report of a sorrel mare stolen from a victim near Burneyville, Oklahoma in April 2022. Through an investigation, Hyde interviewed witnesses and obtained compelling evidence from social media.

In an attempt to locate Parsons at his residence near Burneyville, Hyde came in contact with several individuals on the premise. One was identified as Jocelyn Brock, suspected of being a co-conspirator with Parson in the theft. Brock had an open warrant for drug trafficking and was taken into custody.

During a post arrest interview, Brock revealed the location where Parsons fled prior to Hyde’s arrival. Parson was taken into custody at a residence outside of Burneyville and booked.

Parsons appeared before Love County District Court where he pleaded guilty to all charges and received a 5 year deferred sentence along with an order to pay restitution to the victim.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to thank Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge, Love County Undersheriff Trent Daniel and the Love County District Attorney’s Office for their joint effort in the investigation.

–Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association