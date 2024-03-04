Texas panhandle suffers worst fire in state history

The last week of February brought fatal blows to the Texas panhandle as dry conditions and high winds carried wildfires across the region. On February 29, the Smokehouse Creek Fire became the largest fire in Texas state history at over a million acres burned across Hutchinson County Texas and neighboring areas of Oklahoma.

Texas A&M University Forest Service reported a trio of fires burning across the region with Smokehouse Creek being the largest by far. The Windy Deuce Fire between Masterson and Fritch City had burned 142,000 Acres and the containment was at 55%. The Grape Vine Creek Fire located southwest and east of Lefors was at 30,000 acres and contained at 60% as of March 1.

Sean Dugan of the Texas A&M Forest Service noted in a media release there is still no known cause, and the fire has now become a federal issue, meaning more money and resources.

While the region did receive some late season snowfall, rising temperatures and continued high winds will keep the area in a state of fire danger into the first week of March.

“Fire has the potential to move at 1-2 mph and burn 250 to 500 acres an hour if a spot fire occurs. These conditions will set up a Fire Weather Watch,” according to Texas A&M Forest Service.

While the magnitude of loss cannot be fully established until the fire is completely contained. The culture of resilience amongst the farming and ranching community is stronger than ever.

Cindy Hale and family of Perryton, Texas reported a complete burn of their 12,000 acre lease, which housed over 300 pairs.

“It was completely burned,” according to Hale. “Not a single blade of grass on the entire 12,000 acres. We are still trying to get an accurate count, and get the surviving ones taken care of, but right now it looks like we have lost 52 cows and 70 calves. And we feel fortunate, there are many facing much worse.”

The infamous 6666 Ranch reported fire loss to their Dixon Creek Division.

“The Four Sixes Dixon Creek Division experienced some loss from the Texas Panhandle fires but there are others that have suffered extreme loss,” they reported in a recent post. “Guthrie, Frisco and Dixon Creek. Each Division has its own history within the ranch. But after the past three days, there is no doubt we are united as one.”

“When the fires broke out in the Texas Panhandle near Dixon Creek, the cowboys from the other divisions joined forces with other ranchers, firefighters, and volunteers to fight the flames and save lives.” according to General Manager Joe Leathers.

While the flames continue to burn across the panhandle, coordinated relief efforts have come far and wide as the ranching community closed ranks and hunkered down to help those in need.

Gracie White of the 1000 Hills Ranch Church in Woodward, Okla. reported the outpouring of support they have received to help their fellow ranchers is a true testament to the resilience and farming and ranching community.

“We have made connections with the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) because they were looking for a hub and staging area for supplies to go to those affected in both Oklahoma and Texas,” White said. “The donations have just taken on a life of their own.”

White noted the reaction of the ranching community to step up and assist in any way possible was immediate.

“There was absolutely no hesitation and there hasn’t been since we started taking donations,” she said. “It was an immediate step up. Even those who didn’t have the trucks or trailers to physically haul supplies were searching for any way to help they could.”

“The people just started caring for them in any way they could because so many of them have lived through this themselves,” she said. It is much greater than our Texas and Oklahoma ranchers local to the area. We have had people from Florida helping out because they know from hurricanes how important the help is.”

She continued, “It’s been across the country pouring over their brothers and sisters in need. That’s what ranchers do is take care of each other. People have been going out of their way to help. If they don’t have the means to help they’re praying for us and that’s huge too.”

For those interested in donating or assisting in this cause, White noted that the need has shifted from hay to items like fencing supplies.

“Hay was much needed and a good place to start but we are beginning the phase of needing fencing supplies and monetary donations as people begin to rebuild their lives. These monetary donations could lay someone’s foundation or help them find temporary housing as they rebuild. When the grass comes back and they get animals back they have somewhere to put them so fencing supplies will be crucial.”

For those interested in donating, 1000 Hills Ranch Church can be reached at 580-216-6427. In addition, the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association, Independent Cattlemen’s of Texas, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association all have coordinated efforts for supply collection sites and donation channels.