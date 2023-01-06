Texas Rangers to receive award at Fort Worth Stock Show

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, January 3, 2023 – The Texas Rangers, an agency that has faithfully protected the lives and property of Texans for 200 years, is set to receive the coveted W.A. “Bill” King Award for Excellence in Agriculture during the Fort Worth Stock Show’s Livestock Appreciation Day Luncheon presented by Lone Star Ag Credit January 19.

In 2023, the world-renowned Texas Rangers will mark their 200th anniversary of service to the great state of Texas. From its founding in 1823 until today with 166 women and men spread across 254 counties, Texas Rangers reflect the diversity, professionalism and integrity one would hope to find in one of the world’s oldest – and finest – law enforcement organizations.

The modern Rangers are leaders in virtually every arena of law enforcement, including tactical operations, crisis negotiation and border security. They also provide direct support and intelligence to many smaller local agencies to ensure our state is protected at every level. Like their brothers and sisters in law enforcement across the country, they risk their lives and spend countless hours away from family and friends. This trusted division of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is known for investigative tactics that yield results time and again, leading to arrests in major cases.

The Rangers have an important presence in rural Texas. Collaboration with county sheriff departments in crime investigation and other activities provides enhanced law enforcement resources to localities that are often financially strained. Special Rangers employed by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association also work closely with the agency in their efforts to solve cases involving stolen livestock and farm and ranch property.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be the kick-off event paying homage to this iconic law enforcement agency,” said Stock Show President and General Manager Brad Barnes. “We want our guests to leave with a greater appreciation for what these amazing men and women do to help ensure our wonderful state remains a safe place to live, work and play.”Molly McAdams, executive vice president of the Texas Beef Council, will serve as the speaker during the event. The first woman to bring the keynote address for the luncheon, McAdams was the president and co-founder of Om3, where she used her in-depth knowledge of food and animal science, marketing and manufacturing to help small to mid-sized meat producers grow their businesses. She also spent nearly 13 years with Texas grocery chain H-E-B, starting out as the cooked meats business development manager, then moving on to the director of business management role before eventually becoming vice president of the company’s “Own Brand” and its corporate health and wellness officer.

