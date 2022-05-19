Thank you for New Mexico fire story

My sister is Barb Atencio, so your story by Carrie Stadheim, editor, meant so much to us and we just want to thank you for your diligence in creating a total picture of the situation the Atencios endured and are still dealing with. The community is pulling together to help each other, including prayer. Barb’s other sisters, Nancy Hendershot and Mary Stillwagon who also live Florida, have been praying as well. I have sent them copies of this story as well. With much gratitude, Linda Fudala-Tucker, aunt to Aaron, Will, Matt.

Linda Fudala-Tucker

Port Charlotte, Florida