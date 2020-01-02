The 114th National Western Stock Show Opens January 11

DENVER, CO – The National Western Stock Show is just one week from the annual Kick-Off Parade presented by Arrow Electronics, launching the 114-year-old Colorado tradition in Denver. The historic Stock Show Parade trots through the streets of downtown Denver next Thursday, January 9, at noon. The procession will be led by parade Grand Marshal, Jake Jabs.

The 2020 National Western Stock Show promises to showcase your favorite western traditions as well as highlight the many “must see” events across the grounds. The best 16 days in January opens Saturday, January 11, and runs through January 26, with everything from petting farms and pony rides, championship fiddle competitions, PBR bull riding, family-fun dog shows, the Exceptional Rodeo event for kids with special needs, the Coors Western Art gallery, a nursery of baby animals, and acres of food and shopping, including the Chevy display in the main expo hall.

The National Western Stock Show will host nearly 30 professional rodeo performances, world-class horse shows and the “Super Bowl” of livestock shows. There will be more than 15,000 head of livestock and horses that pass through the grounds, with 25 different breeds of cattle and six other species, including miniature cattle, goats, lambs, alpacas, llamas and poultry.

The National Western Stock Show will drive $120 million in economic impact to the Denver Metro area this January and raise more than $500,000 for the National Western Scholarship Trust, which distributes more than 100 scholarships to students studying in the fields of agricultural sciences, rural medicine and veterinary medicine.

Grounds admission and event tickets are on sale at nationalwestern.com and all King Soopers locations.

–NWSS