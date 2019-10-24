TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Oct. 18, 2019

Location: Pine Coulee Bull Sale Arena, Montana Pavilion Metra Park, Billings, Montana

Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe

Averages:

33 Heifer Calves – $3,065

17 Bred Heifers – $3509

2 Embryo Packages – $1,125

Semen Total – $4,360

Lot 11 at $5,750, ANGELO FIREFLY 8054, DOB 2/22/18, REG#3967659, BROWN PACESETTER Y7170 x ANGELO FIREFLY 6024, sold to C-T Red Angus & Klompein Red Angus, Manhattan, MT.

Lot 44 at $5,500, RAISLAND ERICA 816-218, DOB 1/14/18, REG#3941055, PIE JUST RIGHT 540 x CAWLFIELD ERICA 218-6116, sold to Lucht Red Angus, Bozeman, MT.

Lot 25 at $5,250, HRR Blockana 966, DOB 3/9/19, REG#4123046, RED FLYING K MAX 159Y x HRR BLOCKANA 013, sold to Redland Red Angus, Hysham, MT.

Lot 28 at $5,000, DKK IMPRESS 8152, DOB 2/21/2018, REG#3906207, PIE ONE OF A KIND 510 x DKK IMPRESS 524, sold to George Murdock, Pendleton, OR.

Lot 2 at $4500, CLARK MARY 1123-1910, DOB 2/10/19, REG#4124616, RREDS SENECA 731C x CLARK MARY 9126-1123, sold to Bullis Creek Ranch, Wood Lake, NE.

Lot 19 at at $4500, C-T MARIGOLD 9062, DOB 2/2/2019, REG#412040, RREDS SENECA 731C x C-T MARIGOLD 3041, sold to Lucht Red Angus, Bozeman, MT.

A large crowd was on hand for The 37th Annual Prestigious NILE Red Angus Sale Friday, 10/18/19, with active bidding through out the entire sale. There was a high demand for the quality offered from both Montana Red Angus producers and out of state buyers. Congratulations on a successful sale !