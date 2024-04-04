The 5th Biennial Silage for Beef Conference Set for June 20

Experts from around the country present the science behind elevating beef operations at this year’s conference, “Clean Feed, Quality Beef: Silage as the Key to Unlocking Productivity”

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 4, 2024 – Leaders in beef cattle nutrition, silage management and agricultural research are convening for the 5th Biennial Silage for Beef Conference on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

The event will equip beef producers with actionable insights and strategies to optimize silage quality, enhance cattle performance and bolster the bottom line. Hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Iowa State University and Lallemand Animal Nutrition, the summit will be held in-person at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center, near Mead, Nebraska, with the option to watch via livestream .

“This year’s Silage for Beef Conference will address key challenges faced by beef producers, offering practical solutions and innovative approaches to silage management from industry experts across the country,” said Kip Karges, Technical Services Manager at Lallemand Animal Nutrition. “This summit is a unique opportunity for beef producers nationwide to connect with peers, enhance their silage practices and drive success in their operations.”

Topics and speakers will include:

Steps to Success: Enhancing Silage Quality Through Timing Considerations , led by Galen Erickson Ph.D., Cattle Industry Professor of Animal Science and Beef Feedlot Extension Specialist, University of Nebraska – Lincoln

, led by Galen Erickson Ph.D., Cattle Industry Professor of Animal Science and Beef Feedlot Extension Specialist, University of Nebraska – Lincoln The Silage Ecosystem: Negative Consequences of Improper Silage Fermentation , led by Duarte Diaz Ph.D., Associate Professor, School of Animal and Comparative Biomedical Sciences, University of Arizona

, led by Duarte Diaz Ph.D., Associate Professor, School of Animal and Comparative Biomedical Sciences, University of Arizona Strategies For Silage Pile Management: Safety, Density and Nutrient Preservation , Renato Schmidt Ph.D., Forage Technical Services, Lallemand Animal Nutrition, North America

, Renato Schmidt Ph.D., Forage Technical Services, Lallemand Animal Nutrition, North America Navigating the Field: Best Practices for Interacting with Custom Harvesters Panel Discussion, moderated by Jessica Sperber Ph.D., Extension Assistant Professor & Feedlot Specialist, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Extension Assistant Professor & Feedlot Specialist, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Using Earlage in Feedlots , led by Zachary Smith, PhD, Assistant Professor, Animal Science at South Dakota State University

, led by Zachary Smith, PhD, Assistant Professor, Animal Science at South Dakota State University The Role of Silage in Beef Systems , led by Jim MacDonald, Ph.D., Professor Ruminant Nutrition, University of Nebraska – Lincoln

, led by Jim MacDonald, Ph.D., Professor Ruminant Nutrition, University of Nebraska – Lincoln Optimizing Your Silage Investment: Key Takeaways, led by Kip Karges, Ph.D., Technical Services Manager for Lallemand Animal Nutrition, North America

Register to join in-person or virtually by June 7, 2024 at https://bit.ly/3TAUYe9 .

-University of Nebraska Lincoln press release