The American Performance Horseman Changes Date and Location for 2025

Teton Ridge, the premier western sports, entertainment and lifestyle brand, announces the top-ranked professionals in the western equine sports of cutting, reining and reined cow horse are set to ride in the highly anticipated third edition of The American Performance Horseman on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

The American Performance Horseman, the highest-attended single-day western performance event in the world, will be held at Dickie’s Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2025. Previously held at Globe Life Field as part of The American Rodeo weekend, The American Performance Horseman will be a stand-alone event in 2025 and will now feature 24 competitors spanning the three disciplines: cutting, reining and reined cow horse.

The American Quarter Horse Association has been a proud sponsor of The American Performance Horseman since the inception of the event. We look forward to watching these top American Quarter Horses and AQHA members showcase their talent in these events. For more information on these 2024 athlete stories and pedigrees, click here .

With $1 million up for grabs, the event will feature an individual and team competition, with eight teams consisting of one competitor each from cutting, reining and reined cow horse. The competition promises to be fierce, as industry athletes push the boundaries of their disciplines. Eligible competitors will be the highest money-earning athletes from the National Reining Horse Association Level 4 LAE, National Cutting Horse Association Open LAE and National Reined Cow Horse Association (all open money) of the 2024 show season.

All of the on-the-dirt action will be paired with live-music performances, with entertainment details to be announced in the coming months.

“Expanding the number of teams from five to eight marks an exciting evolution, as the change not only intensifies the competition but also highlights more of the incredible talent and dedication within the western equine sports community,” said Josh Valdez, director at Teton Ridge. “We are thrilled to provide a larger platform to celebrate western heritage, culture and entertainment.”

Adan Banuelos, cutting horse trainer and two-time cutting champion of The American Performance Horseman, expressed his excitement.

“Incredible is an understatement when describing the energy and talent showcased at this event,” Banuelos said. “This is an arena full of talent, and it’s unbelievable to be on a stage like this and have the world see what we do.”

Deirdre Lester, Teton Ridge chief executive officer, added, “The American Performance Horseman celebrates the tradition of western horsemanship and offers an unforgettable experience for cutting, reining and reined cow horse fans alike. It’s more than just a competition – it’s an immersive experience that connects audiences worldwide to the legacy and skill that define these western sports.”

Launched in 2023 by Teton Ridge, The American Performance Horseman made history by bringing together top professionals from the NRHA, NCHA and NRCHA for the first time, with support from the American Quarter Horse Association and American Paint Horse Association. This event is the first to spotlight all three western performance disciplines on the same night, at the same venue. The 2025 competition at Dickies Arena promises another groundbreaking showcase of equine excellence.

Ticketing information for The American Performance Horseman 2025, headlining music talent lineup and ticket on-sale dates for July 19, 2025, will be announced at a later date. Fans can subscribe to Teton Ridge Plus for alerts, advance ticketing offers and exclusive presales. For more information, visit theamericanperformancehorseman.com .

–Teton Ridge