The AQHA Executive Committee recently approved seven new AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders

Each quarter, the American Quarter Horse Association Executive Committee approves applicants for the AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders program. The following list of ranches are now approved as AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders:

7HL Ranch of Brookesmith, Texas

Cusker Inc. of Wolf Point, Montana

Rolling R Ranch of Opelousas, Louisiana

Wines Quarter Horses of Jane Lew, West Virginia

Jeff and Sue Dawson of Dickens, Texas

Ryan Ranch of Overton, Nebraska

Richard and Lori Wyman of Osceola, Nebraska

AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder Qualifications

AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders embody the longevity, integrity and honesty of the ranching tradition. AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders are those who breed and raise ranch-type horse, which remains at the core of AQHA and epitomizes the breed’s versatility.

To be recognized as a Ranching Heritage Breeder, breeders must meet the following criteria:

The ranch must be an AQHA member.

Ranch remudas must consist of registered American Quarter Horses.

The ranch must own at least five American Quarter Horse mares that are used to produce the remuda, and the ranch must breed and register at least five foals annually.

The ranch must have received at least an AQHA 10-year breeder award.

The ranch must maintain a remuda for the specific purpose of operating a working cattle ranch.

The ranch must apply to and be approved by the AQHA Ranching Committee and AQHA Executive Committee.

The ranch must pay a $25 annual fee to maintain its status as a Ranching Heritage Breeder.

Looking for a Ranching Heritage Breeder?

Here’s the list of current AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders. Please note this list is updated quarterly. For more information about the RHB program, please contact AQHA.

