AQHA Level 1 Championship cattle classes are changing dates, locations

Championships in Oklahoma City, are moving to the 2018 Zoetis AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships and Zoetis AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Finals, which are June 13-17 at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

"The Level 1 cattle classes are a better fit with the Zoetis VRH World," said Pete Kyle, AQHA chief show officer. "This move creates more opportunities for our exhibitors to check out new events and expand their showing interests."

The Level 1 Cattle Championships will offer cutting, boxing, working cow horse, heading, heeling, tie-down roping, breakaway roping and ranch riding. Ranch riding will also be offered at all Level 1 Championships; however, exhibitors may only compete in ranch riding at one of the four events.

The AQHA Central Level 1 Championships is tentatively scheduled for April 10-14 in Oklahoma City. The AQHA West Level 1 Championships will return to Las Vegas April 18-22. The Nutrena East AQHA Level 1 Championships is slated for May 2-6 at the World Equestrian Center in Wilmington, Ohio.

Last year, the AQHA Executive Committee opened qualification to all Level 1- and Rookie-eligible exhibitors to compete at the one of the three 2018 Level 1 Championships, this also includes the option to compete in the Level 1 Cattle Championships at the 2018 Zoetis VRH World. To be eligible to enter, an exhibitor must be Level 1-eligible in the class they wish to enter as of January 1, 2017, or Rookie-eligible in the class they wish to enter as of January 1, 2018. Read more about Level 1 and Rookie eligibility.

About the AQHA Level 1 Championships

The AQHA Level 1 Championships feature Rookie classes, sponsored by B&W Trailer Hitches, and Level 1 classes. The shows offer a variety of events and activities for competitors, friends, family and spectators to take part in throughout the show, including free Ride the Pattern clinics taught by AQHA Professional Horsemen. The Level 1 Championships are intended for exhibitors to learn and grow in the show arena while sharpening their horsemanship skills. The shows provide a safe environment for AQHA members to be showcased in a championship arena and to compete to earn prizes for their dedication.

To learn more about the AQHA Level 1 Championships, visit http://www.aqha.com/level1championships.

–AQHA Championships