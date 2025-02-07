The big ‘if’ – Trump imposes additional tariffs on China, North American tariffs paused for now

In his campaign, President Trump talked about using tariffs to help balance the federal budget.

After proposing several significant tariff hikes, the President for now only enacted an additional 10 percent tariff on all imports from China.

On his first day in office, the President did not impose tariffs, which surprised some. Rather, he issued a Presidential Memorandum titled “America First Trade Policy.”

Trump says that America First trade policy will be one that is “robust and reinvigorated,” promotes investment and productivity, “enhances our nation’s industrial and technological advantages, defends our economic and national security, and — above all — benefits American workers, manufacturers, farmers, ranchers, entrepreneurs, and businesses.”

On February 1, 2025, President Trump signed three executive orders imposing additional tariffs on goods from China as well as tariffs on Canada, and Mexico.

Two separate tariffs – a 25 percent tariff on imports from Canada (except for some Canadian energy and resource imports that will be tariffed at 10 percent) and a 25 percent tariff on imports from Mexico – have been put on hold until March . The President said the tariffs were a means to disrupt the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

“It’s a drug war. Everybody wants to make it a trade war, but this is a drug war and we’re just trying to stop the carnage,” said Peter Navarro, Trump Administration Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing, in an ABC 7 story. Seventy-five thousand Americans die every single year from the drug, he said.

The administration reported that Mexico had deployed thousands of national guard members to the border to slow drug trade, and that Canada had appointed a “fentanyl czar.”

Charles Benoit, trade counsel for the Coalition for a Prosperous America said the president has ordered staff to research the current trade situation with those countries to determine if we have been treated fairly and with reciprocity.

Benoit stressed that the China tariffs are in addition to previous tariffs, and affects all goods produced in China.

While about one-third of Chinese goods were already subject to a 25 percent tariff, some items such as tvs, laptops and cell phones had been tariff free until this week. Now the items already subject to the 25 percent tariff, are under a 35 percent tariff.

Benoit explained that in most cases, Congress, not the President, has jurisdiction over tariffs.

An American president can impose tariffs in an emergency situation under the International Economic Emergency Powers Act, which is what he used for the Canada and Mexico tariffs, which have not been imposed.

“Most tariffs require a government agency, maybe the Department of Commerce or Treasury or Trade to conduct investigations and make recommendatins first, then the president can act on those recommendations,” said Benoit. “On day one, the President told his departments to start doing their ‘homework’ and report back by April 1.” Benoit expects action from the oval office on or soon after the April 1 deadline.

“The next tariff action would likely be based on reports coming in on April 1,” he said.

Section 232 and section 338 tariff powers allow for the enaction of more “sweeping” tariffs, he said.

Benoit explained that the President of the United States is not given the power to levy tariffs for revenue, and the drug concern can only be used as an emergency strategy, so the reasoning behind tariffs on our North American neighbors would likely be trade imbalance/lack of reciprocity or national security. Both of which could be valid, he said.

“You can obviously make an argument about national security when it comes to our food supply,” he said. “Now that we are a net food importer, our national security is obviously at risk,” he said.

As for the reciprocity point, “The agencies looking into this could determine that we haven’t been getting a fair deal on grade agreements. That’s something the President says all the time,” said Benoit.

In short, Section 338 authorizes the President to raise tariffs in response to what we might call today foreign ‘non tariff barriers’ to U.S. exports; essentially, unreasonable regulations with the effect of discriminating against foreign products. Section 338 is thus ‘outward’ looking, focusing on problems abroad. Section 232, by contrast, is ‘inward’ looking, authorizing the use of tariffs to address the national security implications of imports displacing domestic counterparts, explained a CPA report.

The American Farm Bureau Federation president Zippy Duvall, in a public statement, said his organization is thankful the Mexico and Canada tariffs were paused.

“Farm Bureau is encouraged that the United States and Mexico have agreed to delay the use of tariffs for the next month. Tariffs and tariff retaliation often hit farmers and ranchers hard, which make it more difficult for them pay their bills and grow the food America’s families rely on.

“We understand there is a similar conversation taking place with Canada to avoid costly trade disruptions, and we appreciate the Administration making every effort to resolve these disputes, keep international markets accessible and ensure a stable food supply here at home,” said Duvall.

“We believe an agricultural trade agenda must focus on maintaining existing markets and completing trade agreements that expand market access for U.S. agricultural products. By eliminating and reducing foreign tariff and nontariff trade barriers, American producers will gain export market opportunities,” said Duvall in written testimony for the Senate Ag Committee Hearing testimony Feb. 5, 2025.

Although they are usually viewed that way, tariffs shouldn’t necessarily be seen as antagonistic, said Benoit.

But he pointed out that protecting domestic industries is not a new concept. Our Northern neighbors guard their dairy industry fiercely. “Canada wants to completely protect its dairy market. They tightly control dairy imports, they wall it off. More power to them. They want all milk and butter sold in Canada to be locally produced- good for them, we should want the same,” he said.

“I don’t want to see us attack Canada,” he said.

Benoit said the media plays into the negative narrative surrounding tariffs because it is a controversial subject that is sure to grab attention.

“It’s inevitable that there will be some antagonism because Congress refuses to do its job and control imports,” he said.

“Originally, Canada and America became strong countries by promoting buying local as opposed to international trade. I hope we can do that again,” he said.