The big time

Stetson Wright, Beaver, UT Ben Anderson, AB Ryder Wright, Beaver, UT Shorty Garrett, Dupree, SD Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, TX Damian Brennan, Snyder, TX Houston Brown, Miles City, MT Riggin Smith, Winterset, IA Sage Newman, Melstone, MT Kade Bruno, Challis, ID Cash Wilson, Wall, SD Hay, Wildwood, AB Q Taylor, Parkland, AB Logan Cook, Alto, TX Statler Wright, Beaver, UT Koby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, AB Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB Tanner Butner, Dillon, MT Brody Cress, Weatherford, TX Brody Wells, Miles City, MT Layton Green, Meeting Creek, AB Parker Fleet, Axtell, TX Leon Fountain, Corona, NM Chase Brooks, Anaconda, MT Dawson Hay, Wildwood, AB Wyatt Casper, Miami, TX Ryder Sanford, Sulphur, LA Ross Griffin, Corona, NM Spencer Wright, Beaver, UT Lefty Holman, Visalia, CA PRCA contestants confirmed as of April 28, 2023 (contestant list subject to change). Top two from permit challenge will also compete.

Miles City hosts 29 of top 30 bronc riders in 2023 Xtreme Broncs Match, including 2022 champ Houston Brown

The only thing more exciting than realizing that you actually did make the whistle on your bronc, is finding out a few minutes later that you, in fact, won your hometown bronc match – the Miles City Xtreme Broncs Match.

For Houston Brown, anyway, the 2022 bronc match was a “pretty special deal” in his career.

“It was a pretty incredible day. I got bucked off at the whistle. I just walked back like, ‘well, I’ll get them next year.’ I was trying to brush it off. The other guys said ‘hey man, good effort.’ And then they announced that I made it! It was a pretty great score and everyone went to whooping and hollering. It was pretty cool to be back there,” said Houston Brown of Miles City, last year’s Xtreme Bronc Match winner.

“Everyone rides so outstanding. You just go and do your best and hopefully it works out in your favor,” he said.

Brown said winning the match, including combined prize money of around $9,000, an engraved trophy rifle and more, was “really special.”

“A lot of guys have hometown rodeos. I always thought they were more special,” he said. “Getting to ride in front of family and friends – to be able to be successful in that match that I grew up watching, it was one I had on my bucket list to win and I’m pretty blessed to be able to do it this early in my career,” said Brown.

He always looked up to the bronc riders at the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale.

“I grew up going there. Watching that match on Sunday. My dad would take be behind the chutes. That was the start of me wanting to be a bronc rider. I never really got to go to rodeos. So going behind those chutes, seeing guys that were NFR caliber, some world champions, for years afterward I’d go and pull gates and get flanks and stuff. Just getting to watch those good bronc riders, those good bronc rides, was awesome. Then when I got old enough, I’d get on,” he said.

As a high school up-and-coming bronc rider, Brown would ride futurity and sale horses at the bucking horse sale.

“Then later in my career, the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale committee decided to sponsor me when I set out doing professional rodeo. They’ve been a great part of my career so far,” he said.

He’s hoping to take home the champion honors for back-to-back wins after Sunday’s Xtreme bronc match scheduled for May 21, 2023, the finale of the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale events.

John Morford, who helps organize the event, said it’s one of the biggest in the country, with 29 of the nation’s top 30 saddle bronc riders coming. “It’s better than the NFR. At the NFR, you get to see the top 15, here you get to see the top 30,” he said.

The match will showcase a total of 32 saddle bronc riders – 30 top PRCA riders, plus the winner and runner up from the May 20, 2023 permit challenge, also held in conjunction with the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale. The permit challenge pits rookie saddle bronc riders (those trying to win enough money to qualify to purchase a PRCA card) against top broncs.

Morford said the Xtreme bronc match boasts $57,000 added, which is one of the biggest purses “in the world” for such an event.

This year marks the third year that the bronc match is a PRCA sanctioned event. Previously the match was a non-sanctioned invitational event.

All 32 cowboys compete in the long round, with the top eight advancing to the short round. The long round winner will take home a custom-made bronc saddle donated by Emmet Saddlery based in Wisconsin. A limited-edition Tony Chytka bronze and a pair of custom made bronc spurs and a cash award goes to the short round winner.

Outlaw Buckers, J Bar J, Mosbruckers, Burch Rodeo and Bailey Pro Rodeo will provide the horses for the event.

Brown said the caliber of riders and horses coming to this year’s event is fantastic. “These guys going right now are so incredible. It’s a pretty tough match no matter what. You’ve got to show up, bring your ‘A game’ and hopefully it works in your favor,” he said.

“My strategy going into this year is just to show up and do the best I can. Have fun, do my job, hopefully I draw a great horse and make it back to the short round and we can do it all over again,” he said.

On May 21, 2023, at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds in Miles City, Montana:

9 a.m. – the trade show opens

10 a.m. – Cowboy Church

noon – Horse races

12:45 p.m. – Grand entry

1:30 p.m. – PRCA Xtreme Broncs Match calcutta

3 p.m. – PRCA Xtreme Broncs Match

6 p.m. – Wild Horse Race

6 p.m. – Trade Show closes

Go to the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Facebook page or buckinghorsesale.com for more information.