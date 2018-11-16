Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Buck & Ball

Take part in this annual tradition. Being the 17th annual rodeo action and western entertainment, the New Year's Eve Buck & Ball maintains the glory, commitment and integrity of the American spirit.

The Buck & Ball is extensively promoted throughout the tri-state area via, radio, print media, digital marketing and social media. New this year we are partnering with RFD TV & hosting an American Qualifier! Each year more than 7,000 people attend and participate in this festive New Year's Eve Rodeo and enjoy kicking off the New Year with Chancey Williams & the Younger Brothers.

This year's17th Annual Kissack Water & Oil's New Year's Eve Buck & Ball along with CINCH will be bringing you non-stop entertainment from great bucking horses and bulls testing the top 20 cowboys athletic ability in the world! Burch Rodeo has them stacked with NFR's Lunatic from Hell, Iron Maiden, Clownin Around, Twisted Cinches, Bubble Bath, Scareface and more top NFR stock contractor's livestock will be bucked. Anticipated riders include NYEB&B, 2017 Saddle Bronc Riding Champion, JJ Elshere, 2017 Buck& Ball Bull Riding Champion, Clayton Savage, 2017 Bareback Riding Champion, Tyler Scales along with other NFR cowboys such as Chet Johnson, Ty Breuer, Jesse Davis, Jordan Pelton, Ty Manke, Clay Elliot, Cort Scheer, Jesse Wright, Seth Gloss and more of your favorites. The match is set up in a long round and a short round format. Each rider will test his agility in the initial long round. Results of the long round determine which four riders in each event will go on to compete in the short round, with over $50,000 in prize money up for grabs throughout the night. The New Year's Eve Buck & Ball, is proud to support local service and charitable organizations and creating opportunities for youths to participate in a nationally recognized community activities. The New Year's Eve event gives back over $10,000 annually to local non-profits and is proud to help in keeping Gillette strong. Come Early! The festivities start at 4pm- bring your date for dinner and enjoy Pokey's BBQ!. Rodeo starts at 7 pm sharp. Don't miss your chance to listen and dance to our very own- 2017 CMA Rocky Mountain Entertainer of the Year, the Chancey Williams & The Younger Brother's play at 9 pm in the Pavilion! Transportation shuttle services will be available from Powder River Transportation & Thunder Basin Ford to and from the host hotels prior and following the event! Put on

your Boots and your party Hats and join us for the 17th Annual New Year's Eve Buck & Ball- we promise it will be EPIC!

–Buck & Ball