Winter Cattle Journal – Beef & Business 2020News | January 2, 2020 Stories about progressive seedstock and commercial cattle producers, the latest in research and technology, management and encouraging stories about youth in agriculture. Plus ads for upcoming bull sales across South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska and Minnesota.Bigger is better for Urlacher Angus NewsMontana: Brucellosis found in Madison County Herd December 30, 2019 Getting ready for calving December 27, 2019 Winter Cattle Journal – Beef & Business 2020 January 2, 2020 Young again: New owner for staple Valentine, Nebraska western store November 26, 2019 Last Blast: Gage is final winter storm of 2019 January 1, 2020 See more