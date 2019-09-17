The Cowboy Pastor’s Wife: She Wore What

I recently had a friend email me about an argument she had with her mother. It was heated, yes, with all the heat that can be boiled up between a mom and daughter. This particular argument had to do with how daughter was dressing granddaughter…oh…have you been there? Maybe it wasn’t how granddaughter was dressing but it was something else, what school they went to, what sports they played, the amount of time they were aloud to spend with you. We all have disagreements from time to time and we are often passionate about our debate.

My friend however was not dressing her daughter inappropriately, she was allowing her daughter to wear the longer type basketball shorts to school. Not short shorts, not a revealing top…but longer basketball shorts. Okay, you probably know my reaction…the grandmother thought she needed to dress more girly even though her granddaughter was very athletic, tom boyish..and wanted to wear these particular shorts. Now, my friend also has boundaries on where it’s appropriate to wear said shorts…church, a special event, or other occasions where shorts will not be worn.

I loved however what my friend’s response was to her mother. She thought it more important to teach her daughter to develop the attributes on God and His character quality over long basketball shorts. She was more concerned about her attitude towards respecting her teachers, adults, and her friends. She was more interested in developing a Godly young woman than worrying about how others dressed or how she thought others wanted her dressed.

I think today we can easily get caught up with appearance more than how we cloth ourselves with Christ. I think about the very leggins I put on yesterday when I went with my husband to gather a small group of yearlings. Without those leggins I would have been miserable going through catclaw, mesquite, and other gnarly brush. That necessity of my leggins provides me with protection. I have clothed myself with the things that help me do my job. I have clothes myself for protection.

Our kids need to know how to cloth themselves with character qualities such as resilence, humility, bravery, kindness, and self control. All these attributes are those displayed in the character of Christ. When he went to the cross, He had to humble himself and not call down a thousand angels to remind all those bystanders that He was and is the living God. He had to have self control when He was falsely accused. His bravery in facing opposition and standing up against false witnesses, and turning over tables when he saw the misuse of His Father’s house. The kindness to bring the little child to Him…which others didn’t think they had time for and then he used those children as an object lesson for us.

Our world currently is a result of the failure of teaching our children the attributes of God and how to implement them. To live out our faith, to teach the Bible in public school and to acknowledge Christ as our Savior. We’d rather worry about what others think over what God thinks and we are reaping the results.

What about you, what character qualities are you sowing into your children? Follow Christ’s instruction on parenting or on any other area of our lives….

“Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows. Whoever sows to please their flesh, from the flesh will reap destruction; whoever sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life.”

Gal. 6:7-8

Thank you for reading….thecowboypastorswife F