The Evolution of United States Beef Quality Grades



The American public has become more discerning about the quality of food they

purchase, especially high-value commodities like beef. Higher grades of beef are

associated with higher quality, but how are those grades determined? Most people

don’t think about the United States (U.S.) standards for grading beef and how they

came to exist in their present form. The purpose of this article is to provide a brief

history of grading carcass beef in the U.S. and to highlight intramuscular marbling,

which is the characteristic of beef that is best associated with high quality. The

grading of beef has changed over the years and will continue to evolve in response

to feedback from the public and the cattle industry, especially the American Wagyu

Association.

The history of grading carcass beef in the U.S. dates back 120 years. In the early

1900s, there was widespread consumer outrage about both the quality and safety of

meat for sale. Under U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt, the Meat Inspection Act was

passed in 1906. The act established a system of federal meat inspectors in

meatpacking facilities and was meant to ensure that the public would no longer be

sold diseased meat or meat with toxic preservatives. This gave the United States

Department of Agriculture (USDA) the impetus to establish the National Livestock

Market News Service in 1916, which developed the first national classification

system to grade the quality of beef. At that time, there were seven grades: Prime,

Choice, Good, Medium, Common, Cutter, and Canner. The grade specifications were

improved over the years and were published in 1925 as The Official United States

Standards for Grades of Carcass Beef. In 1941, the Medium grade was renamed

Commercial, and Common became Utility. Forty years later Good was renamed

Select, and Standard was introduced as the 8th grade between Select and

Commercial.

USDA inspectors determine a beef quality grade by using a composite of measured

beef characteristics, which includes carcass maturity, firmness, texture, color, and

marbling. The specifications for these characteristics changed over the years. In

1949, references to fat color were removed. Carcass maturity was initially

determined by skeletal changes in the carcass until 2016, when dentition was used

to determine the age of the animal. Steers, heifers, cows, and bullocks were given

separate standards; for example, a cow may not receive a prime grade. The most

recent publication of The United States Standards for Grades of Carcass Beef was

issued in December of 2017.

In the early 2000s, the USDA approved electronic grading instruments for

measuring ribeye area, but it wasn’t until 2009 that a grading instrument was

approved for assessing marbling. Before the evaluation of electronic instruments to

be used for grading, performance standards had to be developed to measure the

amount of marbling. The USDA determined that the longissimus dorsi muscle

between the 12th and 13th ribs would be the best location to be used for

measurements, and degrees of marbling in that muscle would be divided into 100

subunits. Another common measurement of intramuscular marbling is percentage

of the fat within the longissimus dorsi muscle or ribeye.

Degree of Marbling Marbling Score

Practically Devoid (PD) 100

Traces (TR) 200

Slight (SL) 300

Small (Sm) 400

Modest (MT) 500

Moderate (MD) 600

Slightly Adundant (SLAB) 700

The 2017 U.S. Standards for Grades of Carcass Beef lists the degrees of marbling as:

Practically Devoid, Traces, Slight, Small, Modest, Moderate and Slightly Abundant.

Three higher degrees were established for “carcass evaluation programs and other

purposes”: Moderately Adundant (MAB) 800, Abundant (AB) 900 and Very

Abundant (VAB) 1000. Below, Figure 1 from the 2017 U.S. Standards for Grades of

Carcass Beef shows how the Degree of Marbling is associated with Carcass Quality

Grade.

As time went on, the number of high-quality carcasses in the U.S. increased and 3 of

the 4 degrees of marbling associated with Prime were being used regularly, and

began appearing in charts like the one above.

In 2019, the American Wagyu Association (AWA) held a Northeast Wagyu

Conference in Williamsburg, Virginia. USDA representatives from the Livestock

Grading Services Branch and Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) were invited

to speak. A lively dialogue occurred between the presenters, AWA representatives,

and AWA members, including the need to expand the USDA Degrees of Marbling to

accommodate the high level of intramuscular marbling found in Wagyu beef. At that

time, photos of marbling scores were only available up to Moderately Abundant. As

a result of this dialogue, the USDA realized the need for change.

In March of 2024, the USDA announced the descriptive narrative and photos of all

four marbling grades associated with Prime. The AWA is proud to be part of that

history, and excited to be able to provide a better understanding of the dynamic

quality of Wagyu marbling. Even though many Wagyu carcasses exceed Very

Abundant, a better understanding of the degrees of marbling is now available. The

newly released photos below can be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/gradesstandards/

beef/shields-and-marbling-pictures

Figure 2. USDA marbling images for Very Abundant (VAB) 1000, Abundant (AB)

900, Moderately Abundant (MAB) 800, and Slightly Abundant (SLAB) 700.

Not only do the images help promote assurance of product quality at the four levels

of marbling associated with Prime, but they will also be helpful with the new USDA

Remote Grading Pilot for Beef program. Launched in January 2024, the beef grading

program allows slaughterhouses and beef packers to obtain official quality grading

and certification of beef carcasses remotely.

The AWA is grateful for its working relationship with the USDA and its Agencies.

There are many projects taking place and planned for the future that will benefit the

AWA, its membership and the public, including a correlation of USDA subunit

marble grades and intramuscular marbling percentage. The USDA has already been

involved with research correlating the marbling grades of other countries with

those in the U.S. and strives to provide information for the consumers to use with

their beef purchasing decisions.