The Evolution of United States Beef Quality Grades
The American public has become more discerning about the quality of food they
purchase, especially high-value commodities like beef. Higher grades of beef are
associated with higher quality, but how are those grades determined? Most people
don’t think about the United States (U.S.) standards for grading beef and how they
came to exist in their present form. The purpose of this article is to provide a brief
history of grading carcass beef in the U.S. and to highlight intramuscular marbling,
which is the characteristic of beef that is best associated with high quality. The
grading of beef has changed over the years and will continue to evolve in response
to feedback from the public and the cattle industry, especially the American Wagyu
Association.
The history of grading carcass beef in the U.S. dates back 120 years. In the early
1900s, there was widespread consumer outrage about both the quality and safety of
meat for sale. Under U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt, the Meat Inspection Act was
passed in 1906. The act established a system of federal meat inspectors in
meatpacking facilities and was meant to ensure that the public would no longer be
sold diseased meat or meat with toxic preservatives. This gave the United States
Department of Agriculture (USDA) the impetus to establish the National Livestock
Market News Service in 1916, which developed the first national classification
system to grade the quality of beef. At that time, there were seven grades: Prime,
Choice, Good, Medium, Common, Cutter, and Canner. The grade specifications were
improved over the years and were published in 1925 as The Official United States
Standards for Grades of Carcass Beef. In 1941, the Medium grade was renamed
Commercial, and Common became Utility. Forty years later Good was renamed
Select, and Standard was introduced as the 8th grade between Select and
Commercial.
USDA inspectors determine a beef quality grade by using a composite of measured
beef characteristics, which includes carcass maturity, firmness, texture, color, and
marbling. The specifications for these characteristics changed over the years. In
1949, references to fat color were removed. Carcass maturity was initially
determined by skeletal changes in the carcass until 2016, when dentition was used
to determine the age of the animal. Steers, heifers, cows, and bullocks were given
separate standards; for example, a cow may not receive a prime grade. The most
recent publication of The United States Standards for Grades of Carcass Beef was
issued in December of 2017.
In the early 2000s, the USDA approved electronic grading instruments for
measuring ribeye area, but it wasn’t until 2009 that a grading instrument was
approved for assessing marbling. Before the evaluation of electronic instruments to
be used for grading, performance standards had to be developed to measure the
amount of marbling. The USDA determined that the longissimus dorsi muscle
between the 12th and 13th ribs would be the best location to be used for
measurements, and degrees of marbling in that muscle would be divided into 100
subunits. Another common measurement of intramuscular marbling is percentage
of the fat within the longissimus dorsi muscle or ribeye.
Degree of Marbling Marbling Score
Practically Devoid (PD) 100
Traces (TR) 200
Slight (SL) 300
Small (Sm) 400
Modest (MT) 500
Moderate (MD) 600
Slightly Adundant (SLAB) 700
The 2017 U.S. Standards for Grades of Carcass Beef lists the degrees of marbling as:
Practically Devoid, Traces, Slight, Small, Modest, Moderate and Slightly Abundant.
Three higher degrees were established for “carcass evaluation programs and other
purposes”: Moderately Adundant (MAB) 800, Abundant (AB) 900 and Very
Abundant (VAB) 1000. Below, Figure 1 from the 2017 U.S. Standards for Grades of
Carcass Beef shows how the Degree of Marbling is associated with Carcass Quality
Grade.
As time went on, the number of high-quality carcasses in the U.S. increased and 3 of
the 4 degrees of marbling associated with Prime were being used regularly, and
began appearing in charts like the one above.
In 2019, the American Wagyu Association (AWA) held a Northeast Wagyu
Conference in Williamsburg, Virginia. USDA representatives from the Livestock
Grading Services Branch and Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) were invited
to speak. A lively dialogue occurred between the presenters, AWA representatives,
and AWA members, including the need to expand the USDA Degrees of Marbling to
accommodate the high level of intramuscular marbling found in Wagyu beef. At that
time, photos of marbling scores were only available up to Moderately Abundant. As
a result of this dialogue, the USDA realized the need for change.
In March of 2024, the USDA announced the descriptive narrative and photos of all
four marbling grades associated with Prime. The AWA is proud to be part of that
history, and excited to be able to provide a better understanding of the dynamic
quality of Wagyu marbling. Even though many Wagyu carcasses exceed Very
Abundant, a better understanding of the degrees of marbling is now available. The
newly released photos below can be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/gradesstandards/
beef/shields-and-marbling-pictures
Figure 2. USDA marbling images for Very Abundant (VAB) 1000, Abundant (AB)
900, Moderately Abundant (MAB) 800, and Slightly Abundant (SLAB) 700.
Not only do the images help promote assurance of product quality at the four levels
of marbling associated with Prime, but they will also be helpful with the new USDA
Remote Grading Pilot for Beef program. Launched in January 2024, the beef grading
program allows slaughterhouses and beef packers to obtain official quality grading
and certification of beef carcasses remotely.
The AWA is grateful for its working relationship with the USDA and its Agencies.
There are many projects taking place and planned for the future that will benefit the
AWA, its membership and the public, including a correlation of USDA subunit
marble grades and intramuscular marbling percentage. The USDA has already been
involved with research correlating the marbling grades of other countries with
those in the U.S. and strives to provide information for the consumers to use with
their beef purchasing decisions.