The first team to qualify for the NILE Finals is…
Billings, Mont.– Sunshine and blue skies made for a great weekend in Custer, MT.
The 2019 Custer Ranch Rodeo brought a lot of smiles and a great competition. Twelve teams competed in Wild Cow Milking, Team Branding, Team Penning, and Doctoring, but only one team will continue on to the NILE Ranch Rodeo Finals in October.
Congratulations to the S Ranch Team!
The results are in and the S Ranch Team won this weekend’s Ranch Rodeo in Custer. This team included Sarah and KC Verhelst, Chase Gauger, and Sky Grant. On top of being the winning team, they also won the Team Stockmanship Award, Sarah was awarded Top Cowgirl, Sky was Top Cowboy, and KC’s horse was the Top Horse.
Individual Event Results:
1st place Milking: S Ranch
2nd place Milking: Sand Springs
1st place Branding: S Ranch
2nd place Branding: The Rounders
1st place Penning: Fink Quarter Horses
2nd place Penning: S Ranch
1st place Doctoring: S Ranch
2nd place Doctoring: The Rounders
Overall Results:
1st place Average: S Ranch
2nd place Average: Fink Quarter Horses
3rd place Average: The Rounders
Top Cowgirl: Sarah Verhelst
Top Cowboy: Sky Grant
Top Horse: KC Verhelst
Team Stockmanship Award: S Ranch
The S Ranch Team, along with nine other teams, will be invited to compete at the NILE Ranch Rodeo Finals on October 12, 2019 in Billings, MT.
Keep up with the journey to the Finals at http://www.thenile.org.
–The NILE