The first team to qualify for the NILE Finals is…

Billings, Mont.– Sunshine and blue skies made for a great weekend in Custer, MT.

The 2019 Custer Ranch Rodeo brought a lot of smiles and a great competition. Twelve teams competed in Wild Cow Milking, Team Branding, Team Penning, and Doctoring, but only one team will continue on to the NILE Ranch Rodeo Finals in October.

Congratulations to the S Ranch Team!

The results are in and the S Ranch Team won this weekend’s Ranch Rodeo in Custer. This team included Sarah and KC Verhelst, Chase Gauger, and Sky Grant. On top of being the winning team, they also won the Team Stockmanship Award, Sarah was awarded Top Cowgirl, Sky was Top Cowboy, and KC’s horse was the Top Horse.

Individual Event Results:

1st place Milking: S Ranch

2nd place Milking: Sand Springs

1st place Branding: S Ranch

2nd place Branding: The Rounders

1st place Penning: Fink Quarter Horses

2nd place Penning: S Ranch

1st place Doctoring: S Ranch

2nd place Doctoring: The Rounders

Overall Results:

1st place Average: S Ranch

2nd place Average: Fink Quarter Horses

3rd place Average: The Rounders

Top Cowgirl: Sarah Verhelst

Top Cowboy: Sky Grant

Top Horse: KC Verhelst

Team Stockmanship Award: S Ranch

The S Ranch Team, along with nine other teams, will be invited to compete at the NILE Ranch Rodeo Finals on October 12, 2019 in Billings, MT.

Keep up with the journey to the Finals at http://www.thenile.org.

–The NILE