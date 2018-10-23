The Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (GRSB) Launched 2018 Sustainability Report at 2018 Global Conference on Sustainable Beef

Stakeholders from 25 countries across the globe joined together at the Global Conference on Sustainable Beef to showcase regional impacts driving continuous improvement in modern beef production. At the Conference the European Roundtable for Beef Sustainability also announced its launch, Deloitte released a new white paper on Blockchain, and the GRSB presented a comprehensive 2018 Sustainability Report.

OVERIJSSEL NETHERLANDS, (October 23, 2018) – The Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (GRSB) released the 2018 Sustainability Report at the Global Conference on Sustainable Beef, which took place October 9-12, 2018 at the Lyrath Estate in Kilkenny, Ireland. The conference, co-hosted by the newly-formed European Roundtable for Beef Sustainability (ERBS) and Bord Bia, was attended by 234+ registered delegates from more than 25 countries.

The 2018 Sustainability Report, released during the conference, highlights results from sustainability efforts of national roundtables and other regionally focused sustainability initiatives, including those in North America, South America, Southern Africa, Australasia, and Europe.

"GRSB is pleased to present the 2018 Sustainability Report to provide detail about the work being done around the world to drive continuous improvement in the sustainability of beef production. We relied on the collaboration of all of our national and regional roundtable members to create the most comprehensive report possible," states Nicole Johnson-Hoffman, President of GRSB.

To view the complete 2018 Sustainability report, which includes a full list of GRSB members, GRSB strategic goals, and a complete report of regional impact being made on the ground to improve beef sustainability, click here

The launch of the European Roundtable for Sustainable Beef was also celebrated at the Global Conference. SAI Platform's Beef Working Group Lead, Patricia García-Díaz says "The ERBS will be a catalyst for change across the European Beef sector. It will represent the European beef value chain at the Global stage and welcomes stakeholders from across the chain that support the ERBS mission to improve beef sustainability."

In addition to spotlighting sustainability-focused impact around the world, the Global Conference also provided a pathway to explore the role of technology and innovation in modern beef production. During a special sunrise session, Deloitte introduced a white paper discussing the use of Blockchain technology to increase value and demonstrate sustainability. Beefing Up Blockchain: How Blockchain can Transform the Beef Supply focuses on Ireland's beef industry as the world's fifth largest net exporter, with 90 percent of production exported. To read more visit: https://www2.deloitte.com/ie/en/pages/technology/articles/beefing-up-blockchain.html

In addition to Blockchain, attendees learned about a program in Canada that tracks beef through a certified sustainable supply chain all the way to consumers, as well as other innovations being used in the field to improve efficiency like mobile Apps being used by farmers in Southern Africa, and procedures that are driving water savings in some of the biggest beef processing facilities in the world.

The 2018 Global Conference on Sustainable Beef aimed to inform stakeholders about the latest practices on sustainable farming and manufacturing from subject matter experts from across the globe, while providing a platform to share their own experiences and expertise.

Conference proceedings including videos, audios and slide decks will be available online soon.

–Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef