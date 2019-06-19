The Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (GRSB) to Host Latin American Beef Sustainability Summit next month in Brazil

Beef sustainability experts will join together in São Paulo to explore topics from animal welfare to Carbon leaks. Global industry stakeholders will collaborate with hopes to create consensus for the future of Latin American beef sustainability.

Buenos Aires, Argentina (June 11, 2019) – The Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (GRSB) along with Arcos Dorados (world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee), GTPS, and with support from the Global Agenda for Sustainable Livestock, will host a Latin American Sustainable Beef Summit July 10-12, 2019 in São Paulo, Brazil.

The Summit will be hosted at the McDonald’s Hamburger University and will allow sustainable livestock stakeholders from Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Colombia, and Mexico, and key representatives from the global sustainable livestock stakeholder sector to set the vision for what hundreds of companies can realistically do to make a positive contribution to advance beef sustainability.

During the event, national beef sustainability roundtables will present, along with an impressive line-up of thought leaders from around the globe to address important topics including biodiversity, responsible antibiotic use, Carbon sequestration, and more. Participants will also spend time building a recommendation the beef sectors can bring forth for the upcoming COP 25 Climate Change conference.

Alvaro Pereira of Globescan, Julian Chara of CIPAV, Professor Mateus Parahos da Costa of Sao Paulo State University, and João Shimada of Earth Innovation will speak at the Summit, along with representatives from organizations like FAO, the Global Agenda for Sustainable Livestock, UNDP, among others.

The Summit agenda also includes a field trip on Friday, July 12 to experience Brazilian beef sustainability. Participants will have the chance to travel to Farm Mantiqueira of Grupo Roncador (http://www.gruporoncador.com.br/o-grupo ) in Pindamonhangaba municipality, located in São Paulo state.

“Latin America countries produce a large segment of the global beef supply. Countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico are exporting thousands of tons of beef to fast-growing nations with large consumer markets, such as China, and demand is fast-growing.” said Ruaraidh Petre, Executive Director of the GRSB.

“The Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef is looking forward to leading discussions at the Summit that will cultivate projects, tools, and opportunities that can be leveraged to amplify impact in beef sustainability across Latin America and that make an impact around the world.” continued Petre.

Leonardo Lima, Sustainability Director of Arcos Dorados said “McDonald’s believes education is key. The opportunity to host the Latin American Sustainable Beef Summit and to open our facility in support of beef sustainability is a MUST. We must learn together, work together and move together if we are to provide value to our communities.”

Josefina Eisele, Latin American Director for the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, added “The Summit agenda represents the most important opportunities impacting beef sustainability in Latin American today. In addition to core topics like deforestation and animal welfare, efforts will be spent discussing the real impacts of jurisdictional approaches, traceability, capacity building, and investments for sustainable beef. I’m thrilled our members have committed to collaborate at the Summit and look forward to the strategies that will materializes at the event.”

Registration details can be found at https://grsbeef.org/page-1861946 and is open to those who want to guide the Latin American beef sector into 2020 and beyond.

–Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef