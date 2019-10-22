In the ongoing, heated debate regarding the ingredients accepted in a burger patty, it seems as if the options and opinions are fairly black and white. You either strongly support hefty patties comprised of “real beef,” or you happily opt for the newer, modern option of plant-based patties. In the great protein debate, most individuals find themselves consuming one type of burger and vehemently condemning the other.

But, despite these opinions often expressed so vocally, what do we really know about both sides of this grilling debacle? Before jumping on a soap box and proudly proclaiming the view we have on the subject that we claim to be the only truth in the world, we should beef up our knowledge on both burgers and the actual nutritional values of each.

“There’s a lot of misinformation in the media, but I think there’s a perceived misconception to the negatives of consuming animal protein and the sustainability of agriculture,” said Sheri Glazier, registered dietitian and founder of nutrition consulting practice Dirt Road Dietitian, LLC.

While Glazier herself is involved in the cattle industry, she said she always strives to look at nutrition from a factual standpoint and works to eliminate her personal bias when speaking on nutrition.

The nutritional recommendation for the ideal plate calls for 75 percent “nutrient rich” food (such as a variety of fruits, vegetables and whole grains) and 25 percent “protein rich” foods, Glazier said. She said this “25% of the plate” recommendation measures out to a portion roughly the same size as a deck of cards when referring animal protein sources.

There are two different types of protein, Glazier said. High-quality protein sources, like animal meat and soy, contain the essential amino acids, while incomplete proteins, like rice and beans, provide some but not all of the essential amino acids.

Glazier said patties made of ingredients such as black beans and soy have been popular for years, but recent months have given rise to the new imitation-meat patties. She said the nutritional value of these patties are somewhat difficult to track, as the technology behind their production is constantly changing, but certain aspects remain consistent with imitation meat.

“When you take a closer look, the meatless type patties are actually higher in saturated fat, total fat and sodium as compared to 93/7 ground beef,” she said. “They appear to be highly processed and are not going to be able to provide the same 10 essential nutrients that beef can provide naturally.”

In recent months, two plant-based meat companies have risen to the top of the food chain. The Beyond Burger and Impossible Burger have gained the attention of people across the globe, but what are their substitute patties really made of?

The Beyond Burger grants itself the title of “the world’s first plant-based burger that looks, cooks, and satisfies like beef without the GMOs, soy, or gluten.”

The Beyond Burger’s brother patty, the Impossible Burger, looks towards soy as its major source of protein. The company’s website claims an essential molecule called heme can be found in abundance in animals. It’s what they said, “makes meat taste like meat.” DNA is extracted from soy plants and inserted into a genetically engineered yeast, which is fermented to produce heme.

Another key point in the debate lies not with the patties on the grill but with their production source, Glazier said. The production of ground beef patties stems from an industry employing full utilization of the earth’s resources in an efficient and natural way.

Over 80 percent of the land cattle graze on is not suitable for crop production, Glazier said. Those livestock are capable of taking grasses incapable of being consumed by humans and “upcycle” those grasses into nutritious, high-quality protein capable of meeting the dietary needs of the world’s population.

“From my perspective as a dietitian, mom and agriculturalist, I think including animal protein in your diet is an efficient way of meeting your dietary needs with fewer calories,” she added.

At the end of the day, Glazier said an individual’s nutritional needs can be met with both types of patties. The debate is one that Glazier said stems from personal preference, religious beliefs, cultural background and opinion. She encourages people to eat what can both provide for their bodies and their happiness.

“As a dietitian, nutrition is vastly important to me,” she said, “but I don’t want anything to take away from the aspect of one’s emotional and physical well-being.”

Her biggest piece of advice is to seek out information regarding the nutritional value of all food, not just these burgers, from a registered dietitian. Glazier said individuals should employ caution when it comes to nutritional information being published and always consider the sources the information comes from rather than just believing everything published.

With this article, I decided it was time to put myself to the test. It is easy to sit behind the safety of a computer screen and lecture you as a reader on the facts of this debate. But the truth is, I have not fully experienced both sides of the burger debate.

I had never tasted an imitation patty before, let alone seen one in person. In order to better understand this topic, I decided to perform a blind taste test. I was curious to see what the eating experience would be for both patties with the absence of bias.

Unfortunately, this is where the excitement of the story ends. I hate to inform you, but the moment the burgers were set in front of me, I could tell which one was which. One patty was red in color while the other was a dark brown color. Both showed grill marks and smelled similar, but the color immediately alerted me to the differences.

To complete the test, I still tasted both burgers. The flavor of both patties was near identical, both savory and what one would expect from a burger. The true give away in the different patties was the texture. The Beyond Burger was much chewier than the ground beef burger, lacking the same consistency I found in the beef burger.

Biases aside, I still have to admit I preferred the beef-based burger over the Beyond Burger. I am not, however, too proud to admit both burgers would serve as a tasty and complete meal.

The satisfying eating experience is based on two characteristics: nutritional value and personal satisfaction. Glazier said people should eat what they believe tastes good and provides the nutrients their body needs. The most important thing, no matter which side you fall on in the great protein debate, is to understand and respect both sides of the story. F