Hollenbeck: THE HIGH COST OF LOW-COST

Saving money is on everyone’s mind, or at least it should be. Being raised by parents that grew up during the Great Depression and literally had nothing but each other when they married in 1938, I was taught to work hard and save money, although I sometimes failed at both. Because of their strong work ethic and their strict saving strategy, we never needed for anything like food, shelter and a great home life. Actually, our family was poor and didn’t know it, but were rich in things money can’t buy.

We all like to save money wherever and whenever we can, and that is becoming more and more an issue due to inflation and the decline of many competitive businesses especially in our small towns. Many people are resorting to purchasing products online, not only in an attempt to save money but as a matter of convenience, but not everything is cheaper, especially if you weigh in other factors. As an example,

I had a prescription drug plan with a large, well-known company. One day, I received a telephone call from a representative of that company wanting to review my plan. Not being in a real good mood due to the interruption, I suppose I was a bit defensive, however I listened as she began quoting how much each prescription cost at the local pharmacy I used, and how much I would save on that particular drug if I ordered it from Walmart. I explained that I live over 100 miles from the nearest Walmart and it would not be convenient to purchase my meds from them. She explained that I could just order them and have the drugs mailed to me. I told her, “I do not want to do that.” She rudely asked, “Don’t you want to save money?” I replied that I feel like I’m saving money by buying locally. The argument insured, as she chuckled and asked about my theory. I told her that the nice local pharmacy where I do business has a group of hard-working employees that live and pay taxes in our community; that if people quit doing business with them in order to save a few dollars a year on drugs, that the pharmacy would close; the employees would undoubtedly move away to seek employment; and my taxes would increase to make up the deficit. I asked her not to call again, quickly hung up and within a few days had my “local” insurance agent change companies for me.

I have thought about that conversation since and shudder every time I hear of a local business closing. Many services and products are no longer available in small communities such as we enjoyed not too many years ago. If we no longer do business locally in lieu of the convenience of shopping online or in an attempt to save money on an item, we may find ourselves wishing a local business had not disappeared and with it a decline in population and employment opportunities. The more local businesses suffer and disappear the more benefits we lose from them in the way of not only local taxes but community support. When your Little League needs sponsors, or your volunteer fire department is needing donations, where are these online shopping sites? If you attended a recent County Fair or parade, did you notice any sponsorship signs representing big box stores from a far away city? I’m certain you did not and that is a reminder of the high cost of striving to shop low-cost.