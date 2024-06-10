2024 Ag Pride | The Joining of East and West  

Daniel Miller hangs his hat in Buffalo, Wyoming. Incidentally, the town is the home of the Occidental Hotel, named for the western culture it inhabits. It seems a lucky coincidence. As “occidental” describes the western world and “oriental” describes the east, they are opposites that neatly sum up the expanse of Miller’s world travels. He has spent nearly half his life in east Asian countries and half in the rugged western United States, but he finds them both to feel like home.

Pull quote: “I don’t consider it a dual life. It’s my world. I can travel between them very easily,” he says.

His passion lies in the study and management of rangelands, livestock and horses, no matter where he is. “These places share these common interests, from the nomads in Tibet and herders in Mongolia to ranchers here [in the United States].”

His work as a rangeland consultant has taken him to countries like Bhutan, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal, and Pakistan. The 72-year-old international agricultural specialist retired from the U.S. Agency for International Development at 65, as required, but he is still working hard as ever – on two continents, no less.

Some folks his age take up golf, take up their rocking chair, or take up a garden. Miller, on the other hand, has planted native grasses around his home in Buffalo to continue teaching others about rangelands. He has a life’s worth of photographs and stories which he has published in numerous autobiographical books in his spare time.

“Why do I keep going?” he says. “I’ve been very fortunate to have done a lot of interesting things and had an interesting career, in rangelands with livestock, cowboys, ranchers, nomads, and herders. I feel I can still contribute some knowledge.”

Younger Years

Miller was raised on a dairy farm in Minnesota and went to college at St. John’s University in his home state. The Bighorns were the first stop on Miller’s world travels as a young adult. In 1972, he no longer had to worry about the Draft. “I had a high Draft number. A friend of mine also did. But neither went back to [college] for our junior year. We left and went backpacking and climbing all over the west and Mexico.”

In 1974, Miller went to Nepal for the first time as a Peace Corps Volunteer. He lived with yak herders for four years and trekked all over the Himalaya, learning to speak Nepali and Tibetan languages.

“That experience in Nepal whetted a desire to want to do more international agricultural development work in the future in the Himalaya, Tibet, and Mongolia, but I wanted to get more practical experience before going back to school,” Miller says.

He figured Montana was as good a place to start as any. Miller packed mules into the Bob Marshall Wilderness, calved heifers, and fed with a team of horses.

Never one to stay in one place, he finished his bachelor’s degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1981 while studying Biological Aspects of Conservation and South Asia Studies. He was homesick enough for Asia that he visited the yaks in the zoo and practiced speaking the Tibetan language to them.

He then was accepted to a graduate program at the University of Montana in 1982. At the same time, Miller took summer jobs at the Padlock Ranch near Crow Agency, Montana, where the cowboys still pulled out the wagons and branded 3,000 calves in a six-week period.

After three years of graduate school, Miller answered the siren call to go back to Nepal. There, he led treks to Mount Everest base camp during the fall and winter. While on these base camp treks, Miller discovered a new species of grass. “I collected grass specimens in order to become more familiar with the range vegetation and sent them to an Herbarium in England. One grass specimen that I collected at about 15,000 feet on the slopes of Mount Everest was later determined to be a new species.” Stipa milleri was named after him.

During summers, Miller came back to work for the Padlock. Once, the cowboys were discussing where they spent the winter. When Miller answered, “I was in Nepal,” the other cowboy answered, “That’s across the big pond, ain’t it?”

Career

In 1985, Miller began getting consulting work from international development agencies. “In 1985, I first went to Bhutan for the Asian Development Bank as they needed a ‘High Elevation Range and Pasture Specialist’ to design a project,” he says.

Soon, he was sought after by organizations such as the United Nations, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Asian Development Bank. Most of his projects, however complicated, revolved around one goal: supporting both livestock and wildlife on the rangelands.

A sister agreement between the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute and the University of Montana meant that Miller could pursue his research interests in from 1988 to 1991. The plan was for Miller to follow wild yak on the Tibetan Plateau in China to study them, thus obtaining a doctorate degree. “I was trying to shoot a wild yak with a dart gun to tranquilize it and attach a radio collar to track their movements via satellite. I could never get close enough. I made observations by watching through binoculars and spotting scopes.”

Miller knew that wild yaks could charge unprovoked, so he decided to smuggle a .308 Winchester and ammunition through the Beijing airport to protect himself during his research. It was just one year after the Tiananmen Square Incident in 1989, when Chinese Communist Party tensions were high.

The rifle was in pieces in Miller’s bag, but it would certainly appear on the x-ray machine. He had no plan, other than to “bullshit” his way through.

He said, “I saw one Chinese customs official sitting in front of the screen smoking a cheap Chinese cigarette. I said ‘Ni how,’ (Chinese for ‘hello’) in a real friendly manner and offered him a cigarette. He looks at me and replies, ‘Xie xie’ (‘thank you’) and then pointing at me asks, ‘Meiguo?’

I reply, ‘Yeah, American. American cigarette. Marlboro. Here have another one. Maybe your friend also want one?’ His friend comes over and I give him a cigarette and light it for him. I then notice that nobody is watching the screen of the x-ray machine. So, I hurriedly say, ‘Here have another.’ They both put a cigarette on top of their ear as is the Chinese practice when somebody offers you a cigarette and you are already smoking one. Seeing how I have just made friends with the custom officials I said, ‘Here, why don’t you have the whole pack.'”

Mongolia

In 1992, he continued his consulting work, which brought him to one of his favorite countries, Mongolia, for the first time and later the countries of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tibetan areas of China, Kazakhstan, and Krygyzstan.

Miller seems at home amongst the Mongolian herders, perhaps because they share many similarities to the American cowboy in the 1880s. The herders are nomadic, living on the land and doing most of their livestock work horseback. They move with the herds, which are as much a way of making a living as well as a lifestyle – not unlike the way an American rancher would describe his vocation. “The Mongolians are extremely proud of their nomadic heritage,” he says.

Pull quote: “A Mongol without a horse is like a bird without wings.” – Mongolian Proverb.

Miller says, “Picture driving from Billings to Denver on a two-lane dirt track. There’s no fences, no powerlines, no highways. That’s what Mongolia is like.”

Miller retired from the United States Government the last day of August, 2017. “The next day, I flew to Mongolia where I assisted Mongolians to raise cattle and monitor rangelands.” He is deeply interested in educating herders about rangeland management.

The herd numbers in the country increased from 22 million in 1990 to 70 million today, so there is pressing concern about the sustainability of current practices. Once the Soviet Union fell in 1991, there were no longer regulations that suited the best interest of the land and livestock. Miller hopes to help create a more sustainable future for raising livestock in the country.

Still, he thoroughly enjoys staying in the nomadic camps, taking photographs and “cowboying” – as it were – in Mongolia. Miller has had two custom-made saddles built for riding Mongolian horses. “Mongolian horses are smaller and flat backed like a mule. A regular saddle doesn’t fit Mongolian horses well.” He plans to go back to Mongolia this summer.

Future

In 2020, Miller bought his house in Buffalo, Wyoming. “I always knew when I was going to ‘retire’ it would be in the Buffalo or Sheridan area, having worked for the Padlock Ranch headquartered in Ranchester 40 years ago and being on the edge of the prairies and with the Bighorn Mountains.”

Miller continues to do consulting work for the World Bank and United Nations in Mongolia. In his spare time in America, he visits his old cowboy friends and helps out at various ranches.

One of his most recent accomplishments was working with Mongolian and American rangeland specialists on a proposal accepted by the United Nations. The UN declared 2026 as the Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists. “It’s really to publicize the importance of rangelands and livestock-raising people, including in America,” he says.

A friend of Miller’s once observed, “You could put on a three-piece suit to meet with officials in foreign countries and ambassadors, plus you can speak to ranchers.”

“I’m comfortable with my feet in both worlds,” he says.

To see Miller’s photographs and purchase books, see https://socialdocumentary.net/photographer/danielmiller

https://www.blurb.com/user/wildyakman