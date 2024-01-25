‘The Lord is Responsible for This’ – Ed and Karen Miller

Ed Miller, 81 years old, riding his trusting buckskin horse while moving cattle on the ranch. Photo courtesy of Miller fam Miller1

From ranching, to extension work, to banking, and back to ranching, Ed Miller of Faith, South Dakota had always known he would return to his roots and raise cattle. “I was vaccinated with the ‘cattle disease’ when I was young. Cattle have been my life ever since I was a kid,” says Ed.

Ed and his wife, Karen, moved to Faith in 1999 and have loved South Dakota since they arrived. The couple originally thought South Dakota would be their resting point for a few years before retiring; after ten years passed, they realized they never wanted to leave. With enough land to run up to 500 cows, the Millers were able to run the ranch they wanted. Now, the two remain on their place and lease out most of the land that their cows previously grazed on.

Ed’s ranching career began when he was born onto a ranch his father managed in Roscoe, Montana. Eventually, the people who owned the ranch helped Ed’s father and uncle finance land purchases so they could start raising cattle of their own. When Ed left home to attend Montana State College (now Montana State University) he expected to come back and work as a hired hand.

After earning a degree in Ag Economics in 1965 and meeting Karen through college rodeo, Ed returned home with hopes to begin working. He soon learned that his father’s ranch had no room for him and Karen, sending the two out into the world on their own.

Ed Miller checking cows on a foggy day on their ranch in Faith, South Dakota. Photo courtesy of Miller family. Miller6

“It was a great wake up call and learning experience for us because instead of being the kid and hired hand, we went off and did our own thing,” Ed states. “It was a wonderful growth period in our lives.”

Ed was forced to leave his ranching roots behind for a short time. Moving to Circle, Montana, Ed found a job with the extension service while Karen taught at a local country school. The town of Circle welcomed the young couple and “educated” them until they were ready for their next step in life. After three years, the Millers moved back to Bozeman, Montana so Ed could pursue a master’s degree in Ag Education.

Ed earned his master’s in 1970 and found a job as an ag loan officer at the First National Bank in Bozeman. After working at the bank for five years, they offered Ed a job at the credit department, which would require them to move to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Although Ed was grateful for the offer, it did not appeal to him. Fortunately, a ranch of Ed’s cousin came up for lease around the same time. They accepted the lease and moved to Absarokee, Montana. Karen continued teaching and began coaching basketball. Ed’s ranching roots took over and the two purchased some cows and leased land to graze. The couple then inherited an irrigated ranch in 1992, after Ed’s father passed away.

Ed, Karen, and Mikenzy in their home near Faith, South Dakota in 2022. Photo courtesy of Miller family. Miller4

Mikenzy Miller tying a goat during the South Dakota State High School finals in 2019. Photo courtesy of Miller family. Miller2

Karen Miller roping on “Buttons” at Valentine, Neb. in 2005. Photo by JJJ Photo. Courtesy photo. Miller5

Ed Miller taking the time to judge a local rodeo. Photo courtesy of Miller family. Miller3

“It was great to watch [young people] grow,” Ed explains. “From an arm’s length relationship, we loved being a part of their growth.”

In the summers, the two enjoyed competing in rodeos every weekend and loved their ability to set their own priorities. Ed began to judge rodeos to help pay for his entry fees. Over time, Ed came to love judging and seeing the youth grow in their skills. Ed judged for various rodeo associations, including the Northern Rodeo Association (NRA) and PRCA.

After twenty years on their ranch in Absarokee, an appraiser told them, while settling the estate, that “the land’s highest and best use would be transitioned for recreational purposes.” The Stillwater Valley began to subdivide due to its view of the mountains and nearness to the Stillwater River. Hearing this, the two sold their place and started to “shop around” for a new place to ranch.

“We looked at Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, and Nebraska,” says Ed. “We had given up on Montana because taxes were high and we began to jump back and forth, looking at ranches in North and South Dakota.”

After shopping around for over two years, the Millers decided Faith was the place for them. Ultimately, the purchase appealed to Ed because there was no farming done on the land (Ed prides himself on being the third generation to never own a baler), no federal or state land included, it was all contiguous, and had the ability to run 400 to 500 cows. The fit was perfect for the couple.

For the past 23 years, Ed and Karen were blessed with the opportunity to watch their granddaughter, Mikenzy, grow up on their ranch. The Millers consider this their biggest blessing since it allowed them to meet lifelong friends and rodeo at places they didn’t expect. Like her grandparents, Mikenzy took part in multiple rodeo organizations, taking the family around the Midwest to compete. After Mikenzy graduated high school in 2019, the Millers finally began to settle down into retirement.

Today, the couple owns enough cows and horses to “give them a reason to get out of bed in the morning.” They continue to cheer on the younger generation and spend time with their granddaughter, Mikenzy. Most importantly, the couple spends at least an hour every morning reading through their devotionals and studying the Bible. They have found this to be the most fulfilling part of their lives.

“We took it for granted the first 50 years when we were hustling and trying to make a living…late in life we came to the realization that the Lord is responsible for all of this,” says Ed. “As I grew older and matured I came to realize that I do have a Creator, I am imperfect, and He can save me. It’s been really comforting.”

Ed Miller next to an impressive patch of grass found after multiple rain showers in 2023. Photo courtesy of Miller family. Miller7