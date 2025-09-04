The Nebraska Sandhills Wins 2025 Nebraska Book Award

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The Nebraska Sandhills, a richly illustrated collection of essays celebrating the history, geography, ecology and culture of Nebraska’s Sandhills, has been named the winner of the 2025 Nebraska Book Award in the category of Nonfiction: Nebraska as Place.

Commissioned by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources (IANR) to commemorate IANR’s 50th anniversary and the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources’ (CASNR) 150th anniversary, the book was envisioned as both a scholarly resource and a celebration of one of the world’s most unique and fragile ecosystems.

Published by Bison Books, the volume was edited by Monica M. Norby, Judy Diamond, Aaron Sutherlen, Sherilyn C. Fritz, Kim Hachiya, Douglas A. Norby and Michael Forsberg.

The project also features a companion website — nebraskasandhills.unl.edu — developed by Natalie Jones as part of her Master of Applied Science project at the university.

“The Nebraska Sandhills are one of the world’s most unique and fragile ecosystems, and this project brings together the voices of scholars, conservationists and storytellers to capture the essence of the region,” said Tiffany Heng-Moss, interim Harlan Vice Chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. “We are proud to see this important work recognized on a statewide level.”

At the time of the book’s publication, Mike Boehm, then vice president of the University of Nebraska system and Harlan Vice Chancellor for IANR, also reflected on the project’s significance.

“The Nebraska Sandhills are a living landscape and a legacy that connects Nebraskans to their past, present and future,” Boehm said. “This book captures that richness in a way that will educate, inspire and endure.”

The Nebraska Book Awards, sponsored by the Nebraska Center for the Book and the Nebraska Library Commission, honor books with a Nebraska connection published in the previous year. This year’s winners will be celebrated at the Nebraska Celebration of Books literary festival on Nov. 15 at the UNL City Campus Union. The event will feature author readings, roundtable discussions and the formal awards ceremony.

For more information and the full list of 2025 Nebraska Book Award winners, visit the Nebraska Library Commission .

-University of Nebraska-Lincoln