The Next Best Hay Crop

From California to New York and from Texas to Ontario, Canada a new grass and hay crop is rearing its head.

Teff grass was the brain storm of Dr. Don Miller of Nampa, Idaho and Alforex Seed.

As the early researcher of alternative grass production crops in 2008-2009 he noticed the fast germination and drought resistance of this unique grass.

After studying 400 lines of African Teff grass he developed the lines that would be more forage than grain production. He added "Tiffany is the latest and best so far for forage crops."

He stresses that early accurate seed bed preparation is critical to the seeds' germination. If you can bounce a basketball on the ground, then it's ready to be seeded. The seed itself is very small. Soil temperature is the second most important factor for proper germination. This crop can not tolerate frost. Soil temperatures should be no less than 65 degrees for seeding. It has however been reported to have survived 28 degree nights. Early rain fall is the most important factor for tonnage results. Seed depth placement should be no more than ½ inch. No reports of any Prussic acid accumulation problems in any of the varieties thus far. Dr. Miller added that since Teff seed is so very small it may help to put a 33 percent coating on to help with loss thru conventional seeding equipment. For grain production (it is still used in Ethiopia for human consumption) – harvest is approximately 90-130 days. For humans that are gluten intolerant this crop can be a great substitute for flour usage. The actual plant grows 2.5 to 3.5 feet tall on fine stemmed spears. The floret colors vary from white to brown and to red. Perhaps making it even a crossover crop for floral markets in the near future. Many have noticed it similarity to timothy grass but perhaps more palatable for all classes of livestock. Some of the tonnage reports for hay crops vary from 800# to as high as 3 tons/acre each cutting. Currently there were approximately 250,000 acres planted in the U.S. in 2017. Its moisture requirements and tolerance to drought and swamp-like conditions make it very adaptable for all parts of the United States so far. Due to drought conditions currently in many parts of the Dakotas's available quality hay for livestock made Tiffany Teff hay attractive for horse trainers and breeders. Dr. Kevin Sedivic, NDSU Extension Specialist adds that" under irrigation this is the perfect hay crop. With no scare of Prussic acid poisoning post frost it's a step up from pearl millet. If it gets heat and moisture it's a leafy crop that is tremendous for nutrients and perhaps up to 2 tons/acre plus a grazing for fall." Scott Flach, Bismarck, ND- AQHA National Director adds "I became interested in buying it because of its high protein and calcium and phosphorus content. The first thing I noticed was how green the bales were with absolutely no weeds in them. The horses loved it from the first bite. I feed pellets to the training horses but they choose to eat the hay first now instead of the pellets. Because of the nutritional value of the hay I can now reduce my costs by feeding less grain pellets. And no matter what age the horse- they all gain weight and look great." Hay production in big rounds or large square bales or chopped for haylage makes no concern able difference in quality or ease of movement. Your next bale of hay may soon be Tiffany Teff grass for any and all livestock no matter where you and your livestock reside. Producer and grower Bruce Smith of Litchville, North Dakota started looking for a Brillion grass seeder to try 40 acres of the new Teff Grass. His seed came from a producer in Idaho and cost less than his usual alfalfa seed. His first cutting was 19 percent protein and ready to be cut in 45 days. His following second cutting ran a bit less at 12 percent and the third cutting was between 19-14 percent. His weaned cows are still grazing as of December 11, 2018 on the stubble. They love it and are fat and shiny. Bruce notes however, "we did get a great rain following seeding. It seems like you can't get your bales off fast enough before it quickly is re-growing." He plans on continuing to plant more Teff grass for hay. The bales due to it being grass run much heavier than alfalfa for transporting.