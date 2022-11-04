The NILE Gelbvieh/Balancer Show News News | 28 min ago Grand Champion Gelbvieh Female, Animal: JLSL 216K Ledgerwood Kadence, Sire: Twin View Mayweather 39F ET, Exhibitor: Ledgerwood Gelbvieh, Hometown: Clarkston, WANILE75 Gelbvieh/Balancer Show Judge: Amanda Schnoor | Chowchilla, CA Grand Champion Gelbvieh Female, Animal: JLSL 216K Ledgerwood Kadence, Sire: Twin View Mayweather 39F ET, Exhibitor: Ledgerwood Gelbvieh, Hometown: Clarkston, WANILE75 Reserve Champion Gelbvieh Female, Animal: JRCC Kali K2235, Sire: DCH Hille G425, Exhibitor: Jayden Carrier, Hometown: Hermosa, SDNILE76 Grand Champion Gelbvieh Bull, Animal: JLSL Jigsaw 128J, Sire: Twin View Mayweather 39F ET, Exhibitor: Ledgerwood Gelbvieh, Hometown: Clarkston, WANILE77 Reserve Champion Gelbvieh Bull, Animal: PHS PROHART KRYPTONITE, Sire: Wahl Flying H Mr High Rev 20G ET, Exhibitor: ProHart Seedstock, Hometown: Pueblo, CONILE78 Grand Champion Balancer Female, Animal: Hazy’s Kirin 22K, Sire: Probity, Exhibitor: Ayven Moon, Hometown: Ellensburg, WAnile79 Reserve Champion Balancer Female, Animal: TGV T Bar S Nala, Sire: EGL Doc Holiday, Exhibitor: Ayven Moon Hometown: Ellensburg, WAnile80 News Earl cartoon by Big Dry Syndicate 2 min ago | The NILE Supreme Row, Junior Supreme Row 10 min ago | The NILE Gelbvieh/Balancer Show 28 min ago | Ukraine dairy farm milks on generators as Russians bomb power plants 5 hrs ago | One Day Closer to Rain: Drought deepens across much of the United States 15 hrs ago | See more