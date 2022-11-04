 The NILE Gelbvieh/Balancer Show | TSLN.com
The NILE Gelbvieh/Balancer Show

News News |

NILE75

Gelbvieh/Balancer Show

Judge: Amanda Schnoor | Chowchilla, CA

Grand Champion Gelbvieh Female, Animal: JLSL 216K Ledgerwood Kadence, Sire: Twin View Mayweather 39F ET, Exhibitor: Ledgerwood Gelbvieh, Hometown: Clarkston, WA
NILE75
Reserve Champion Gelbvieh Female, Animal: JRCC Kali K2235, Sire: DCH Hille G425, Exhibitor: Jayden Carrier, Hometown: Hermosa, SD
NILE76
Grand Champion Gelbvieh Bull, Animal: JLSL Jigsaw 128J, Sire: Twin View Mayweather 39F ET, Exhibitor: Ledgerwood Gelbvieh, Hometown: Clarkston, WA
NILE77
Reserve Champion Gelbvieh Bull, Animal: PHS PROHART KRYPTONITE, Sire: Wahl Flying H Mr High Rev 20G ET, Exhibitor: ProHart Seedstock, Hometown: Pueblo, CO
NILE78
Grand Champion Balancer Female, Animal: Hazy’s Kirin 22K, Sire: Probity, Exhibitor: Ayven Moon, Hometown: Ellensburg, WA
nile79
Reserve Champion Balancer Female, Animal: TGV T Bar S Nala, Sire: EGL Doc Holiday, Exhibitor: Ayven Moon Hometown: Ellensburg, WA
nile80
