The NILE: Runnin’ the Rims Barrel Race

Friday, October 9th

1D Placings

1st — 13.794 Chenessa McGraw on The Flit To Kill For $357.00

2nd — 14.134 Jessica DeSaveur on Missin Nothin $268.00

3rd — 14.218 Karen Boyd on Tripper $178.00

4th — 14.258 Steph Newman on Dashinski $89.00

2D Placings

1st — 14.467 Talynn Paul on SG Zan Gold Seeker $229.00

2nd — 14.477 Michelle Lucke on Mistys Quick Money $191.00

3rd — 14.514 Kari Parker on MFR Firewater Lynx $153.00

4th — 14.536 Terri Kaye Kirkland on Horse 1 $115.00

5th — 14.539 Haley Vance on GSP Drift N Fritz $76.00

3D Placings

1st — 14.813 Keon Sutton on Fly $140.00

1st — 14.813 Christine Kautzman on Rip Rare N Dash $140.00

3rd — 14.819 Laurie Johnson on Hail Firen Brimstone $102.00

4th — 14.859 Hailey Garrison on Rue $76.00

5th — 14.887 Bridger Brengle on Fritz $51.00

4D Placings

1st — 15.327 Madee Butte on TJ Bar Dash $115.00

2nd — 15.357 Jodi Klind on Docs Miss Haida $96.00

3rd — 15.364 Shelly Christensen on Bearley Missin Cash $76.00

4th — 15.432 Baylie Mulholland on Docs peponita dash $57.00

5th — 15.471 Talynn Paul on Coal Mining Drifter $38.00

Runnin’ the Rims Barrel Race

Saturday, October 10th

1D Placings

1st — 13.968 Chenessa McGraw on The Flit To Kill For $517.00

2nd — 14.169 Karen Boyd on Tripper $388.00

3rd — 14.271 Terri Kaye Kirkland on Mylastclassicaliluia $323.00

4th — 14.286 Danielle Wright on Thundernlighting $258.00

5th — 14.289 Jessie Kukowski on Moon Dancer $215.00

6th — 14.308 Hannah Sharon on Miss Montana 229 $172.00

7th — 14.408 Lynn Kohr on Golden Cloud $151.00

8th — 14.466 Shelly Christensen on Miss Heidibear $129.00

2D Placings

1st — 14.482 Milee Dailey on Top Of The Sail $443.00

2nd — 14.499 Cedar Kohr on KQH Catchmeifyoucan $332.00

3rd — 14.514 Terri Kaye Kirkland on Horse 1 $277.00

4th — 14.537 Lynn Kohr on Dashingwithafrenchman $221.00

5th — 14.542 JoDawn Leonhardt on Queen Of Perks $166.00

5th — 14.542 Annaliese Allshouse on yo frenchmans charm $166.00

7th — 14.585 Joeleen Cox on Dr. Nick of Time $129.00

8th — 14.594 Gayleen Malone on Tinys Second Dash $111.00

3D Placings

1st — 14.971 Tannis Kramer on Dan D Lion $295.00

2nd — 14.975 Julia Hoagland on Free River Spirit $221.00

3rd — 14.991 Donna Jo Leavitt on Cousin Road Runner $185.00

4th — 15.025 Jodi Klind on Docs Miss Haida $148.00

5th — 15.033 Elysia Huber on Streakin Tom Cat $123.00

6th — 15.045 Lana Tibbetts on Alotta Cut Throat $98.00

7th — 15.053 Tracy Matz on LD Shades $86.00

8th — 15.057 Seely Daniels on Cajun’s Ace of Spades $74.00

4D Placings

1st — 15.545 Jodi Klind on Marthas Fast Chic $222.00

2nd — 15.55 Kate Renner on Freckled Playbug $166.00

3rd — 15.555 Lindsey Reynolds on Ruger $138.00

4th — 15.563 Madi Beaupre on JM French Cash Bar $111.00

5th — 15.566 Kelsey Ferguson on Prime Pick $92.00

6th — 15.576 Kelsey Ferguson on Mister $74.00

7th — 15.592 Lexi Benson on RTF My Natural Stoli $65.00

8th — 15.597 Susan Susan on Dox All American $55.00

Runnin’ the Rims Barrel Race

Sunday, October 11th

1D Placings

1st — 13.965 Chenessa McGraw on The Flit To Kill For $532.00

2nd — 14.052 Shelly Christensen on Miss Heidibear $418.00

3rd — 14.125 Hannah Sharon on Miss Montana 229 $342.00

4th — 14.163 Danielle Wright on Thundernlighting $266.00

5th — 14.275 Manchi Nace on Streakin Chants Girl $190.00

6th — 14.334 Terri Kaye Kirkland on Mylastclassicaliluia $152.00

2D Placings

1st — 14.528 Mikayla Connelly on GSP Drift N Fritz $391.00

2nd — 14.569 Kim Schmidt on Dashed My Income $293.00

3rd — 14.575 Billie Schaff on Panicked For Cash $244.00

4th — 14.595 Casey Wagner on Frenchice $195.00

5th — 14.618 Tracy Matz on LD Shades $163.00

6th — 14.628 Vickie Gilje on VK Docs Midjeta $130.00

7th — 14.629 Terri Kaye Kirkland on Horse 1 $114.00

8th — 14.639 Talynn Paul on SG Zan Gold Seeker $98.00

3D Placings

1st — 14.999 Rachel Morgan on Harrys Dash $261.00

2nd — 15.017 Tye Brown on Heza Burnin Freckle $195.00

3rd — 15.027 KayLee Hughes on BGR Storm My Jay $163.00

4th — 15.07 Kori Smith on MR Profiteer $130.00

5th — 15.073 Jodi Klind on Marthas Fast Chic $109.00

6th — 15.132 Rachel Boyd on Pickel $87.00

7th — 15.144 Vickie Gilje on Frenchins Date $76.00

8th — 15.154 Hannah Vogel on Panther Mtn Treasure $65.00

4D Placings

1st — 15.477 Paige Twitchell on Rocket Shadow Blurr $196.00

2nd — 15.492 Jodi Klind on Docs Miss Haida $147.00

3rd — 15.506 Seely Daniels on Cajun’s Ace of Spades $122.00

4th — 15.516 Vickie Gilje on Gone ABA Star $98.00

5th — 15.52 Donna Jo Leavitt on Cousin Road Runner $82.00

6th — 15.528 Cathy Roesler on French Check Ta Fame $65.00

7th — 15.539 Aspen Lenhardt on Playin With Dynamite $57.00

8th — 15.567 Jennifer Estes on Bee Bobbin Cowboy $49.00

Runnin’ the Rims Barrel Race

Averages (Saturday & Sunday)

1D Placings

1st — 27.933 Chenessa McGraw on The Flit To Kill For

2nd — 28.433 Hannah Sharon on Miss Montana 299

2D Placings

1st — 29.143 Terri Kaye Kirkland on Afton

2nd — 29.290 Kim Schmidt on Dashed My Income

3D Placings

1st — 29.940 KayLee Hughes on BGR Storm My Jay

2nd — 29.956 Madee Butte on TJ Bar Dash

4D Placings

1st — 31.025 Dede Anders on Jessie Nick Bar

2nd — 31.188 Vickie Gilje on Gone ABA Star

–The NILE