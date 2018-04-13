The NILE Stetsons & Stilettos–raising money for kids in agriculture

Join us for a fun night of dinner, drinks, dueling pianos, and donations, 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 11th. Stetsons & Stilettos is the fundraiser for the NILE Foundation. Supporting the numerous NILE youth programs, with a particular focus on raising money for scholarships.

Enjoy delightful appetizers, a beautifully prepared steak dinner, and scrumptious desserts at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. The NILE Foundation supports agriculture, so expect a hearty meal that reflects that.

Welcome back the Dueling Pianos for the evening's entertainment. They'll take requests from any genre and make you want to get on your feet to dance.

Peruse the many auction items, both the live auction and silent auction will have options for guys and gals. Competition is encouraged for the winning bid. Remember it all goes to a good cause!

Be prepared to have fun! Several activities throughout the night raise the energy in the room and raise funds for kids in agriculture! We'll play the Balloon Bonanza, Pick-A-Card game, and Heads or Tails.

Reserve a table of eight for $600 or purchase individual tickets for $100.

To reserve you seat at contact

McCall Linke by May 1st

mccall@thenile.org

(460) 256-2497

–The NILE