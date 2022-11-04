 The NILE Supreme Row, Junior Supreme Row | TSLN.com
The NILE Supreme Row, Junior Supreme Row

Judges: Dan Fawcett, Amanda Schnoor, and Ken Culp

Jr. Supreme Champion Female, Animal: EGL VICTORIA 1074, Sire: EGL GUIDANCE 9117, Exhibitor: Jady LeDoux, Hometown: Ree Heights, SD
NILE85
Jr. Supreme Champion Bull, Animal: TJB COTTON EYE JOE 2156, Sire: TWG RED EYE SPECIAL 301F, Exhibitor: TJ Brown, Hometown: Stevensville, MT
nile82
Supreme Champion Female, Animal: Lazy JB Barbara’s Jessie 177, Sire: Lazy JB Edge 8745, Exhibitor: Lazy JB Angus LLC, Hometown: Montrose, CO
nile83
Supreme Champion Bull, Animal: Lazy JB Ego 1428, Sire: Lazy JB Edge 8745, Exhibitor: Lazy JB Angus LLC, Hometown: Montrose, CO
nile84
