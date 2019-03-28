Northern contestants take home wins from RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Florida

New horse, no problem.

With her veteran barrel horse, Louie, out for injury, and her standby, Rosa, at home for breeding, Lisa Lockhart’s two choices heading into the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo were to take a chance on eight-year-old gelding Prime Diamond, Cutter, who had run in only a few rodeos, or to stay home.

Lockhart, who ranches near Oelrichs, South Dakota, with her family, took a chance and brought home the Ram National Circuit Finals Rodeo championship, the first in her 15 trips to the Florida finals.

"I'm ecstatic about his performance!" Lockhart said. "The winter rodeos had been a mixture of ups and downs, especially with Louie getting injured after winning two rounds at Houston and it also being time for Rosa to be absent for the breeding season. It all came down to taking a chance on Cutter. I guess as it turned out it was a chance worth taking! We will finish our winter run at Rodeo Austin and will soon (and anxiously) be on our way home."

Lockhart is anticipating Louie and Rosa will join Cutter for this summer's rodeos.

Lockhart and Cutter pulled second in the first round, and second again, this time behind fellow South Dakotan Jessica Routier in the second round, garnering her an average win for her stellar first two rounds.

Moving on as the top eight to the semifinal round, and the first two round scores being thrown out, Lockhart once again had to earn her keep. In the semifinals, Lockhart barely snuck through as top four to move on to the final round, tying with Routier for third and fourth.

The South Dakota women swept the finals round, Lockhart with a 15.3 second run, and Routier a 15.36 second run, to place first and second, respectively.

Miles City, Montana, PRCA rookie Haven Meged has edged even closer to his dream of making the NFR this winter after a win at his first RNCFR.

The tie-down roper pulled third in the first preliminary round with a 7.8 and fifth in the second prelims with a bobble and an 8.5, landing him second in the average and moving on to the semifinals, where he placed second with a 10.5.

In the finals, Meged needed a 7.5 to win, and he tied his calf in 7.4 seconds, adding $7,581 to his $9,477 already earned at the event.

"I kind of got nervous, but at the end of day, everyone has to do their job and take care of business. The biggest deal is to stay focused," Meged said. "It's unbelievable, honestly, that I achieved it. It set me up for a such a great summer ahead. I've had a very blessed winter, and, already, an unbelievable rookie year."

To boot, right in the midst of the RNCFR, Meged competed in a rodeo for Tarleton State University in Sweetwater, Texas, March 22, flying into Florida at midnight Saturday to compete in the semifinals Saturday.

Like Lockhart, Meged earned a $20,000 RAM vehicle voucher, a Polaris RANGER UTV, a pair of exotic boots from Justin Boots, a trophy saddle from Cactus Saddlery, and a Montana Silversmith buckle.

Two northern saddle bronc riders showed up for their performances at RNCFR. Montana native Chase Brooks took home the prize package for winning the finals for his 89.5-point ride aboard MoBetta Rodeo's Sue City. J.J. Elshere followed him up with third in the finals round.

Brooks tied for first in the average and won the semifinals as well. Elshere ended third in the semifinals.

Steer wrestler Cameron Mormon, of Glen Ullin, North Dakota landed second in the finals as well. He tied for fifth in the first preliminary and tied for third in the second preliminary, tying fourth in the average taking him to the semifinals, where he placed third.

North Dakotan Ty Breuer ended second in the finals of bareback riding, after tying for fourth in the average of the first two rounds, and again tying for fourth in the semifinals.

Team roping header Paul David Tierney, originally of Oral, South Dakota, also placed second in the finals with partner Tanner Braden. Their second place in the second round carried them through the average in fourth to the semifinals, where they tied for first with a 4.5 second run.