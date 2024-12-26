The Outside Circle: BHSS tickets, horse sales, annual meetings, women’s ranch bronc school, many clinics

It sure was a beautiful week, weatherwise, for Christmas. None of my extended family had to deal with bad roads or anything, and that’s pretty rare on the northern plains the end of December, plus the bonus of warmer than normal temperatures. My Dad always said that the best time to have a drought is in December and January.

The Black Hills Stock Show is coming up the end of January, and already there are reports of scammers selling tickets for the various events. Social media is a hot bed for such things, so just don’t buy any third party or other tickets on any of the sites. Go to http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com for the genuine tickets. They are the only authorized ticket source.

The next horse sale at Corsica, S.D., will be Jan. 4. They hold a horse sale on the first Saturday of the month, year around. For more information you can call the office at 605-770-5913 or Kyle at 402-841-7763.

KPH Arena will be holding a Trail Challenge Jackpot on Jan. 4. From 9 a.m. to noon there will be practice runs and is $15/horse. At noon the Challenge will be a jackpot at $40/horse. You can go to the Facebook page Kluz Performance Horses, or go to http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com . for the entry form.

Mon-Dak Quarter Horse Association Annual Meeting will be Jan. 4 at the Four Points Hotel, Williston, N.D. The doors will open at 4 p.m., meeting at 5, and a guest speaker, silent auction and social for follow. If you want to join or renew your membership, the forms can be found on the Facebook page or at http://www.mondakquarterhorseassociation.com .

Jan. 4-5 is the CSSHA Winter Showdown Team Sorting Clinic and Jackpot at the CWC Equine Complex, Riverton, Wyo. For more information, call Pam Rivers at 307-851-9452. The next event will be a Ranch Breakaway Clinic and Jackpot on Feb. 1-2, same location.

This will fill fast, so I thought I’d better get it in here right away. There will be a Women’s Ranch Bronc School Mar. 21-23 at Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D. It will feature one on one coaching with three time World Champion Allysa Spierings. It’s $325 to get in, with $100 non-refundable deposit required. Signup opens on Jan. 13. To sign up, text 940-255-7676.

The tentative dates for the Barrel Blast Series at Goshen Co. Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo., have been set. They are: Jan. 18; Feb. 2; Apr. 6, 20; June 7, 21; July 19; Aug. 30-Sept. 1. If there is a change, I’ll let you know.

The Setting Sun Ranch Cowhorse Clinic with Naomi Bancroft will be Jan. 18-19. The 18th is a full day for $350, the 19th a half day for $150. A $150 non-refundable deposit is required to hold your spot. You can audit for $50/day as well. It will be at the Alice Arena, McCook, Neb. The clinic will offer live cattle, reining and flag work. To sign up, contact Naomi at 719-349-2663.

CSSHA Team Sorting Buckle series will have a team sorting on Jan. 11, at Thermopolis, Wyo. On Jan. 12 will at LOTRA/CSSHA cow work practice; Jan. 19 LOTRA/CSSHA obstacle/trail practice, and Jan. 26 LOTRA/CSSHA cow work practice. All of the LOTRA/CSSHA will be in Lander, Wyo.

Consignments are open now for the 4th Annual Cowboy Country Horse Sale and Trade Show at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo., on Mar. 14-15. To get a consignment form and detailed information, go to the Facebook page Cowboy Country Horse Sale and send a message, or text Levi at 307-299-3771.

I’m sure this will fill early, so will put it on here now. The BRSR Cody Custer Bull Riding School will be Feb. 22-23 at Sheridan College Agripark, Sheridan, Wyo. It’s for ages 14 and up. and they’re taking 15 people for $400. With Cody Custer as the coach, it should be a great school. To sign up, contact Joe Smith evenings, 6-8 p.m., at 307-751-5193.

Well, that’s my circle for this last week of 2024. Hard to believe the year is over! I’m looking forward to 2025, post Jan. 20! Please continue to pray for the folks so terribly devastated by the hurricane, as they are still digging out, finding bodies, and just trying to survive. Also, pray for our President Elect, his incoming administration, and our nation. May God bless America.