The Outside Circle: Breakaway, barrels, ropings, mule and horse sale consignment deadlines, winter series
It’s been another fine week in November in my area. We got a little moisture and some wind, but it didn’t hold up the fall work for most. It’s good to have the steer calves shipped and the heifer calves weaned. The cows are going into the winter in excellent condition and grazing green feed yet. It’s been quite a year here. I know it’s still dry as the dickens in some areas and I sure feel for you folks in that situation. Been there, done that, will again, never enjoy it.
Miller Ranch Productions, Billings, Mont., will be holding the Pick of the Patch Open Breakaway and Open 4D Barrels on Nov. 22-23. The breakaway can be entered on site the day of, barrels must enter via http://www.saddlebook.com. You can get the full rundown of the schedule on http://www.millerranchproductions.com.
The 7th Annual Toys for Tots Team Roping and Dummy Roping is Nov. 29 at Goshen Co. Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo. You can enter at 9 a.m., rope at 10. Dummy roping has 6 and under, 7-9, and 10-12 divisions. For details call Cory Clark 307-351-0556 or Michael McNamee 307-534-5156.
Consignments are filling fast for the Jake Clark’s Mule Days Select Saddle Mule sale in June at Ralston, Wyo. Consignments will close Jan. 15, but will be full long before then I’m sure. To start the consignment process, call TJ Clark 307-272-4563.
Corsica Horse Sale’s catalog deadline is Dec. 2 for the sale on Dec. 6 in Corsica, S.D. To consign to the catalog, call the salebarn at 605-770-5813. Tack will sell at 11 a.m., catalog sale starts at noon, and the open horses will follow them. For more information, call Kyle 402-841-7763.
The For The Brand Foundation Three Man Doctoring will be taking entries starting Dec. 10 for the Jan. 17 event. It will be held at 11 a.m. at the Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. This is a benefit and scholarship fund event so a worthy cause. To enter, call Toby 406-671-8339.
Mandan Horse and Saddle Club’s Annual Awards Banquet and NFR Final Round Watch Party will be Dec. 13, 5:30 p.m. at Mandan’s Eagles Club, Mandan, N.D.
Broadus Three Man Doctoring Winter Series will be held at Powder River Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont. Dates are Dec. 13, Jan. 24, and Feb. 14. Entries will be open 9-9:45 a.m. with the roping at 10. You can enter three times and the entry fee is $50/person. There will be open and pro-am divisions. For more information contact Garrett 307-622-3962 or Josie 307-704-3022.
The Western Montana Ranch Roping Schedule has been set. Dates are Dec. 13, 27; Jan. 1, 10, 24; Feb. 7 and 21 (finals). All will have entries open until 9:30 a.m. with the roping starting at 10, with amateur, open and pro-am divisions. All will be held at Josh Senecal’s arena, Ronan, Mont., unless others are willing to host. To confirm location and to learn more, call Josh 406-439-1014 or Steve Love at 406-544-5279.
Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club Youth Jackpot Series will be starting soon. They will have practice at 10 and throughout the day with the jackpot starting at 11 a.m. All will be at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.
It’s a ways off, but New Year’s Eve is rolling right up on us. The Leather and Lace New Year’s Eve Rodeo will be including WRBC sanctioned Women’s Ranch Bronc Riding this year, at the Mc Kenzie Co. Ag Expo, Watford City, N.D. Entries are full and it will be drawing women from both sides of the border.
It’s on Dec. 31 for those who are wondering.
Be making plans for the SDQHA Annual Banquet and Social on Jan. 9-11. The extensive schedule of events and meetings can be found on http://www.sdqha.com, as can tickets. For more information contact Jodie Svennes 605-691-5320. It will all be at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
Well, that’s my circle for this week. Please be praying for our nation, those who are involved with ICE and law enforcement, our President and his cabinet. May God Bless America!
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
November 15, 2025
> Turn and Burn For The Cure Barrel Race, Nov. 15, Riata Ranch Event Center, Cheyenne, Wyo.
> First Out Open 5D Barrel Race, Nov. 15, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.
> Winter Jackpot Breakaway/goat tying/tiedown roping, Nov. 16, Hruby Arena, Hemingford, Neb.
> Dot Com Guy 5D Barrel Race, Nov. 16, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.
> First Out Futurity High Stakes and Open Barrels, Nov. 16, Weiser Barn, Wheatland, Wyo.
> Sheridan Livestock Open Horse Sale, Nov. 19, 1 p.m., Rushville, Neb.
> Working Ranch and Prospect Horse Saale, Nov. 21, 6 p.m., Kiplinger Arena, McCook, Neb.
> 7th Annual NFR Send Off Party and Calcutta, Nov. 22, 5:30 p.m., Loud American, Sturgis, S.D.
> Pick of the Patch Breakaway and Barrels, Nov. 22-23, Miller Ranch, Billings, Mont.
> 7th Annual Toys for Tots Team and Dummy Ropings, Nov. 29, Goshen Co. Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo.
> Four Directions Series Finals, Nov. 29, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.
> 3rd Annual Invitational Bull Riding, Tie Down and Breakaway Roping, Nov. 29, The Dex, Huron, S.D.
> Mobridge Indian Relay Fundraiser, Dec. 6, 5 p.m., Grand River Casino Banquet Room, Mobridge, S.D.
> S.D. Horsemen’s Association Future of Horse Racing Benefit, Dec. 6, 5 p.m., Youth Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
> Corsica Catalog and Open Horse Sale, Dec. 6, 11 a.m., Corsica, S.D.
> Historic Saddle Club Awards Banquet, Dec. 7, 4:30 p.m., Legacy of the Museum, Gering, Neb.
> Mandan Horse and Saddle Club Banquet and NFR Watch Party, Dec. 12, Eagles Club, Mandan, N.D.
> Gordon Livestock Open Horse Sale, Dec. 16, 2 p.m., Gordon, Neb.
> Leather and Lace New Year’s Eve Rodeo, Dec. 31, McKenzie Co. Ag Expo, Watford City, N.D.
> SDQHA Annual Banquet and Social, Jan. 9-11, Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
EVENT SERIES:
November 15, 2025
>ARP WINTER BARREL AND POLE SERIES: 12:15 p.m., Dec. 6, Jan. 10, Feb. 1; E. Pavilion, Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo.
>ARTHUN/TURBIVILLE FRIDAY NIGHT ROUND ROBIN TEAM ROPING SERIES: 6:30 p.m., Dec. 31, Jan. 30, Mar. 37; Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.
>BLACK HILLS SORTING AND CUTTING CLUB PRACTICE SORTS: 10 a.m., Dec. 14, Jan. 11, Feb. 22, Mar. 8, all at James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.
>BLACK HILLS SORTING AND CUTTING CLUB YOUTH JACKPOT SERIES: Dec. 12, Jan. 11, Feb. 22; James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.
>BOOMGARDEN FALL BARREL SERIES: Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7; Parker, S.D.
>BROADUS 3 MAN DOCTORING WINTER SERIES: 9 a.m., Dec. 13, Jan. 24, Feb. 14; Broadus, Mont.
>CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB: Nov. 14-16, Dec. 19-21, Jan. 16-18, Feb. 20-22, Mar. 19-21; Hot Springs County Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo.
>COWBOY STATE STOCK HORSE ASSOCIATION WINTER SHOWDOWN SERIES: Dec. 6-7: Jan. 3-4; Feb. 7-8; CWC Ag and Equine Complex, Riverton, Wyo.
>CUNNINGHAM ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TEAM ROPING SERIES: Nov.16, Banner, Wyo.
>GILLETTE COLLEGE RODEO FALL JACKPOT ROPING SERIES: 10 a.m., Nov. 23; Gillette College Indoor, Gillette, Wyo.
>KNUCKLE BAR BULL RIDING SERIES: Nov. 15, Dec 6 finals; Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.
>WEDNESDAY NIGHT ROPING PRACTICE AND JACKPOT: 4 p.m., Dec. 3; James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.
>WESTERN MONTANA RANCH ROPING SERIES: 9:30 a.m., Dec. 13, 27; Jan. 1, 10, 24; Feb. 7, 21 (finals); Josh Senecal’s Barn, Ronan, Mont.