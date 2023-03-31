The Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Congrats Kenny Clabaugh, practice sort, clinics, clinics, barrels, clinics

I sure hope that it starts warming up for everyone soon. Folks are just tired. Tired of cold, snow and dark skies. I’ve heard some meadowlarks so it seems that spring is here, just still in it’s winter clothes.

Congratulations are in order for Kenny Clabaugh! He’s been included in the class of 2023 of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame inductions. Kenny was a pickup man for many years and picked up at the NFR six times. He’s one of the all time greatest pickup men to ever work an arena besides being an all around good person. Kenny retired from the arena and ranches near Arvada, Wyo.

The Bothwell Bull Riding and Bull Fighting School is nearly upon us! It’s April 6-8 with bull riding being coached by Brett Stall and Clayton Savage. Bull fighting coach is Pat Crawford. It’s $325 for either school and will be at Rapid City, S.D. To sign up, call Thad Bothwell at 605-381-9166.

The Rapid City Quarter Horse Association will be having a meeting April 11, 6 p.m., at the Elks Lodge, Rapid City, S.D.

Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club will be holding a practice sort April 16 at the outdoor arena at Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. Weather could be a factor, so don’t haul without confirming. For more info, call 605-431-6105.

Beta Miracle Memorial Barrel Race will be May 5-6 at the Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. It’s NWBRA approved. Pre-entries are open April 21-31 or onsite. For more info, call Kiley at 307-359-2591.

A Beginner Only Goat Tying Clinic will be at the Musick Ranch, Pierre, S.D. on May 6. It’s for ages 10 and under, horse optional. It’s $75/day and open to both girls and boys, but 10 only. You can message Tarin at 605-350-0907 to sign up.

May 6 is the Teresa Jorgenson Memorial Barrel Race and 3D Slot Race at Bowman, N.D. There’s $13,500 payout based on 60 entries. Entry fee is $250. For more info, contact Brittanie Jorgenson at 320-420-7935.

There will be a Marilyn Randall Ranch Clinic May 7 at Gillette, Wyo. Randall is a judge at AQHA, NRHA, NRCHA, APHA, NSBA and FEI shows. She especially enjoys the versatility ranch horse classes and boxing in the NRCHA. The clinic is $175 with a $75 non-refundable deposit required. Contact Ashley at 307-680-5362 to get signed up.

Also at KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo, will be a Casey Deary Reining Clinic on May 12-14. It will be three half day sessions. Go to http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com or call Ashley at 307-680-5362 to learn more.

The Rodeo University Two Day Breakaway Clinic at Watertown, S.D. will be May 20-21. Instructor is Chelsea Novasud. It’s $300 with a $155 deposit to hold spot. Entry deadline is May 13. It will be at the Derby Downs Rodeo Grounds. All ages are welcome. For more info, call 281-684-2438.

There will be a Trula Churchill Barrel Clinic at the Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb., on June 7. It’s $300 with $150 non-refundable deposit required and due by May 15. There are limited spots and it’s filling fast. It’s open to all ages and skill levels but geared more toward competition than training. Sign up by calling Trula at 402-376-6637.

This needs to be written on your calender! The Rocky Mountain Leather Trade Show will be at Sheridan, Wyo., on May 19-21 at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham. Hours are 9-6 on Friday, 9-5 on Sat. and 9-12 on Sunday.

The first race meet of the Horse Nations Indian Relays will be May 20-21 at Ft. Pierre, S.D. The Championship of Champions Finals will be at Casper, Wyo., on Sept. 22-24.

There are a few spots open yet for the Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic May 23-24 at Buffalo, S.D. It’s $300 with $100 deposit required to hold your spot. Call or text Sammie at 605-870-0064 or email her at samginsbach@gmail.com .

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Here’s to warmer days and April showers! Pray for our nation and may God bless America!