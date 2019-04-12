The Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: EHV-1 in Wyoming, no racing in Aberdeen, 40 years old, barrels, roping, cutting clinic

As I write this, many of you are in the clutches of a howling spring blizzard. I know you are weary to the bones and discouraged, but the green grass is coming, I promise. It should be a beautiful grass and hay year once the winter that never ends finally ends. You are all in my prayers.

EHV-1 has reared it's ugly head again. It's the disease that is tested for with a Coggins test. As Coggins tests only need to be done annually, it can become a problem when horses are exposed at the end of that time. So, if you are hauling horses, get that Coggins updated. Anyway, the horse in our area that was positive for the neurologic form was at college rodeos in Gillette, Wyo on March 15-16 and Torrington, Wyo., on March 21-24. It's a horse from Johnson County, Wyoming (Buffalo and Kaycee are in Johnson Co.) and was tested when it showed hind quarter weakness. It and it's 19 herd mates are under quarantine. You need to call your veterinarian and see what you can do to protect your horses if you have to travel, and also, you can monitor your horse's temperature to catch it early in the event of illness.

I'm sad to report that 60 years of horse racing is over in Aberdeen, S.D. too. The non-profit organization that has managed the meet for 23 years has stated that they are unable to meet the recent changes of a bond requirement put in place by the S.D. Gaming Commission. Ft. Pierre had earlier announced that there would be no horse racing there, either.

The oldest Lippizzaner stallion in the world, Neopolitano Nima I, turned 40 years old last week. He looks pretty regal yet!

The BHSU Yellow Jacket Stamped Rodeo has been postponed due to weather and will be held April 19-20 at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. The Friday performance is at 7 p.m. and Saturday's at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The 70th Annual Cowley Spring Rodeo, Cowley, Wyo., will be May 4. Entries are open April 29-30, 8 a.m. To 6 p.m., and you call 307-548-7529. There's added money in all events and a calcutta on Friday the 3rd at 8 p.m. at The Bull Pub, Cowley. This is a Big Horn Circuit rodeo.

The New Underwood High School Rodeo club fundraiser barrel race will be April 28 at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. They know it's the same day as Golliher's, so let them know and they'll work with you so you can get to both of them. This is both youth and open and cash only. Call Jaycie West at 605-454-0406 for info.

Thornton Arena, Sidney, Mont., will be holding the Over The Hump barrel jackpot on May 1. It's open 4D and youth 3D format. You can pre-enter that day by calling/texting 406-697-0614. For general information, call 406-798-3301.

The Grassy Butte Youth Rodeo will be on Memorial Day, May 27, 9 a.m. At Grassy Butte, N.D. Entries must be post marked by May 13. Get an entry form and other information from the Grassy Butte Youth Rodeo Facebook page.

A Team Penning and Ranch Sorting Mother's Day qualifier will be May 14-15, 9 a.m., at Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, Helena, Mont. It's AQHA approved. Show manager is Melissa Street and you can call her at 740-627-1070.

Velva Saddle Club is hosting a John Hovde Cutting Clinic May 17-19 at Velva, N.D. It's $175 for club members, $200 for non-members. There's free primitive camping and pens available. A $100 non-refundable deposit must be in by May 1. They are taking 12 students and you can watch for free. Mail your deposit to Velva Saddle Club, P.O. Box 93, Velva, ND 58790. Call 701-500-5937.

Once the weather clears up and the green grass pops, you probably ought to get those yearling studs and fillies seperated before those stud colt's fancy turns to fillies. Those yearling studs can also cover a mature mare, mostly due to persistence, not size, and there have been many colts born from just that scenario. Getting the little fellers gelded toward the end of the month would also have them healed up before flies come out.

Well, that's my circle for this week. I hope the snow melts quickly, flooding is minimal, and that the 163 days of January are finally over.