The Outside Circle, December 14, 2024:

Miss Rodeo America, brand fee increase, ropings, bucking horse futurity, Jr. roughstock school

There was a little snow here at my place. It covered the ground and settled the dust without any problems on the side. I’m sure the sheep ranchers were glad of the snow, as the ewes will be able to graze out without having to be close to water now. I remember my Dad being grateful for the December snow as the sheep just never drank as well at a water tank once the dams were frozen up. They thrived on the snow.

By the time you read this, the WNFR will be in the history books. However, Miss Rodeo America was crowned before the Finals kicked off. I want to send out a hearty congratulations to Miss Rodeo South Dakota on being crowned Miss Rodeo America! Callie Mueller is from Florence, S.D. and she also won the Appearance Award. She will have a busy year ahead as she represents the sport of rodeo all over the nation. She looks to be a fine ambassador for the greatest sport in America!

For those of you who haul horses around the state and across states lines, time is ticking down before the cost of permanent brand inspection changes. The price will increase from $20 to $40 on January 1. Call you local brand inspector and he or she can get you taken care of before the price change. Even if your horse isn’t branded, brand inspection is still applicable.

The next roping or the Broadus Winter Roping Series will be Dec. 22. The breakaway is first, with sign up at 9 a.m. and the roping at 10. The open can enter three times at $100, youth is twice at $50. Muley team roping will be enter at noon, rope at 1 p.m. The two handicap drawpots are $50/man, can enter five times both ends, with a four head average. For more information call Taylor Williams at 406-853-3500 or Lane Krutzfeldt at 406-853-1194. The ropings are at the Powder River Co. fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

Entries are open NOW for the Burch Rodeo Bucking Horse Futurity and Sale on Dec. 30, 4 p.m. They’re taking 40 bronc riders with 20 back for the short go. Entry fee is $100, 100% payout. Futurity horse teams will be two 4-5 year olds in the long rounds, with one horse six and under for the short go. You can enter at form.jotform.com under New Year’s Eve Bucking Horse Futurity Jotform. For more information, call Anna at 405-401-5404.

Nominations are being accepted for the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame. The deadline is Feb. 15, 2025. The nomination forms can be found at http://www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.org . If you have any questions, email wchfassistance@gmail.com .

Thar’s Ranch Sorting Rodeo Rigs Kickoff Sort will be at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D., on Jan. 17-19. There will be a Logan Wolf clinic on the 17th, 4-6 p.m., for $150, with a $75 non-refundable deposit to hold your spot. The sort will have divisions for all levels and everyone is welcome. To sign up for the clinic or to learn more about the events, contact Zane at 307-660-9501. Details can also be found on http://www.tharranchproductions.com .

There’s a One Man Doctoring on Jan. 18, 10 a.m., at Kiplinger Arena, McCook, Neb. Entry fee is $15- with 70% payback. There will be two rounds and a short go. You must enter by Jan. 16. Cattle will be 500 pound muleys. Contact Tyler Thieszen for info or to enter at 308-340-5962.

Here would be a great gift idea for that up and coming rough stock rider in the family! The Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies Rough Stock School will be Jan. 18-19, at DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. There will be barebacks for ages 8-18, saddle broncs for ages 8-18, and bull riding for ages 8-15. It’s $400 for the school, and there will be age and skill level appropriate stock for all students. To sign up, text Kerry Diede at 701-880-8372.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. I’ll continue to ask for prayer for those who are grieving a loved one at this time. Also, please pray for our President-elect, our nation, the first responders, and the folks still trying to dig out from under Hurricane Helene. May God Bless America.