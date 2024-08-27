The Outside Circle: Fires, horse sales, Breeders Classic bucking horse sale, ranch rodeos, trail ride                                                                                          

The rain came to some of the neighboring country with the terrible fires. It was sure welcome and helped the exhausted fire fighters and others get a break. Now the reality is that the rebuilding of fences, water sources, buildings and pens is overwhelming.The livestock killed outright and those that will die or have to be put down from smoke and injury is horrible. My heart aches for those whose homes and buildings are gone. Be watching for ways you can donate and help in the rebuilding, plus the purchase of hay and the other necessities for livestock with nothing to graze. There will be contact information for that in this paper.

Those who have livestock losses need to be sure and document with photos so that if there is help available, you have the documentation to prove it. Any animals that later succumb to the injuries and smoke will need to be photographed to. It’s a grim job, but necessary. If there is an ear tag, bangs tag, brand, that would be excellent to have photographed.

Sept. 7 is the Big Horn Classic Performance Horse and Production Sale at Buffalo Livestock, Buffalo, Wyo. For more info, call Lauren Rives at 307-217-0143, Curt Westland at 605-210-3329, or Craig Devereaux at 307-746-5690.

The Breeders Classic Bucking Horse Sale is Sept. 10-11 at the Dale Kling Ranch, Grassy Butte, N.D. There will be futurities and derby classes besides the sale. They need saddle and bareback riders both and the entry is free. Good pickup men and coaching are also going to be available. It’s a chance to get on a bunch of good horses in one place. Call Dale Kling to learn more at 701-260-9880.

The Oelrichs Last Roundup Rodeo will be Sept. 13-15 at Oelrichs, S.D. Besides the NRCA/SDRA rodeos, there will be the Grittin’ All In Ranch Rodeo Finals on Friday. Calcutta at 6 p.m., ranch rodeo at 7 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday there will be Steer Tripping during the slack. Also, Saturday will have a parade at 11 a.m., rodeo at 1 p.m., and a free BBQ with admission. Live music will be featured both Friday and Saturday nights too.

Sept. 14, noon, will be the Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo Finals at the Prairie Co. Fairgrounds, Terry, Mont.

Buckin’ On The River will be at Ft. Pierre, S.D., on Sept. 14, 4 p.m. There’s $3000 added in the Bulls and Broncs, plus there will be ranch broncs, businessman steer wrestling and bull poker. For more info, call Blake at 605-220-2278 or Jodi at 605-295-2604.

Hammerstrom Cattle Company Ranch Rodeo and Bronc Ride will be Sept. 14 at New Underwood, S.D. Ranch rodeo at 4 p.m., ranch broncs 7 p.m. It’s $400/team, top four back to the team roping relay. Ranch Broncs are $150/entry. Added money, great prizes and a calcutta too! To enter contact Cade Hammerstrom at 605-515-0321.

A Best of the Rest Steer riding School is being held Sept. 14-15 for beginners 8-12 year of age. It’s $150 per kid. It will be at the Sheridan College Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. This is a good start for young rough stock hopefuls. Contact Kacy Townsley at 307-751-8330.

The Championship of Champions Indian Relay Finals will be Sept. 20-22 in Casper, Wyo. If you haven’t been to the relays, you really need to go! It’s very exciting and unlike any horse racing anywhere else. For more info and to get tickets, go to http://www.horsenationsindianrelay.com .

The RCQHA Black Hills Trail Ride will be Sept. 21, with signin at 9:30, ride at 10 a.m. It will be a three hour ride on the Centennial Trail about 20 miles south of Rapid City off of Hwy 16. Details can be gotten from Alan Bochove at 605-391-2142.

Sept. 22 is the Sugar Bars Legacy Horse Sale at Sheridan, Wyo. You learn more and see the consignments, request a catalog, etc…., at http://www.sugarbarslegacy.com .

Well, that’s my circle for this week. As usual, I ask for prayer for our nation, Israel, our troops, first responders, and now, those who were involved with the fires in Wyoming and Montana. May God Bless America.