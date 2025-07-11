The Outside Circle: FLOODS, KIDS MINI ROUGHSTOCK RODEOS, RODEOS, RANCH RODEOS, FAIRS

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

My heart is aching for all the communities and families affected by the torrential rains and flooding across our nation. The Guadalupe River flooding in Texas and the wiping out for the second year in a row of the town and racetrack at Ruidoso, N.M. are getting most of the attention, but there have been catastrophic rain events in many other states as well. Our prayers are needed.

Iroquois Sports Day Bull Bash, Mutton Bustin’ and Jr. Bulls will be July 18, in Iroquois, S.D. The calcutta will be at 6 p.m., followed by the mutton bustin’. The $5000 added in the bulls should draw some talent.

July 18, 5:30 p.m., is the One Bar One Arena Kids Night, Sidney, Mont. Age groups are 3-5, 6-8, and 9-11, and events are barrels, poles, flag race, goat tail tying and dummy roping. Entry fee is $10, with 100% payback and prizes. Entry forms can be found on the One Bar One Arena Facebook page. For more information, contact Kenzie 701-302-0365.

This should be a fun event! The Battle on the Creek Steer Trippin’, Bronc and Bulls will be July 19, 7 p.m., at the fairgrounds arena, Hermosa, S.D.

The Weston Co. Mini Rodeo will be Tuesday, July 29, 6 p.m. It will have mini bulls, mini broncs, and mutton bustin’, plus high school barebacks, saddle broncos and bulls. Entries are open now and will close July 19. There are no entry fees for the kids ages 4-14. Specifics can be found on the Facebook page Weston Co. Mini Rodeo. To enter, call Misty Harrington 307-941-0365.

Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club will be holding a practice sort on July 20, 10 a.m., at Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

The 103rd Annual Days of 76 Rodeo will be July 20-26, Deadwood, S.D. Tickets can be purchased through the website at http://www.Daysof76.com . For more information, call 800-838-2855.

Ingomar Open Rodeo will be July 26, Ingomar, Mont. Entries open July 21, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Alice Cameron 406-358-2255. Morning events will start at 10 a.m. with kids barrels, breakaway, mixed team roping, mixed poles and kids poles. A calcutta will be at 1 p.m. with the rodeo at 2 p.m. All regular events plus kids bull riding and ranch broncs!

The Goshen Co. Ranch Rodeo is July 27, 1 p.m., with a calcutta at noon. It will be held at the Pavillion at the fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo. It’s $500/team with three events, then a short go with a two head stray gathering. Entry deadline is July 21. Enter with Kyle Loeffler 970-554-0193.

Entries for the Custer Co. Fair Youth Play Day must be postmarked by July 25 for the Aug. 10 events. Entry form and info can be found at http://www.custercountyfairsd.com .

Big Horn Co. Fair Indian Relays are July 25-26 at Hardin, Mont. With $20,000 added, the top teams will be there. It’s a Horse Nations sanctioned race.

Cowboy States Reining Horse Association Show will be July 25-27 at KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. It will have reining, ranch riding and trail classes for all levels. July 25 is Rookie Day, July 26 is a Club Show, and July 27 is NRHA and Club show. Check it out at http://www.cowboystatesreiners.com .

The Tut Camblin Benefit Fundraiser is going to be July 26, 4 p.m., at Prairie Sky View south of Gillette, Wyo. This is to help Tut with medical expenses as he battles large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma (cancer). Donations are welcome for the silent auction and can be sent to Tut Camblin at 4248 Hwy 50 Unit 1, Gillette, WY 82718.

Nisland Ranch Rodeo entries are open for the July 31 event which will be at 6 p.m. at the Butte Co. Fairgrounds, Nisland, S.D. They are taking 12 teams, $150/4 person team. Each team must include two of the three: one youth 13 and under; one woman, or one senior 55 and older. To enter or to get details, text/call Alicia Jacobs 605-210-1171.

I’m going to line out some of the upcoming county fairs in one group. Fall River Co. Fair, Edgemont, S.D. is July 20-26; Powder River Co. Fair, Broadus, Mont., and the Meade Co. Fair, Ft. Meade, S.D. are bot July 24-26; Weston Co. Fair, Newcastle, Wyo. is July 25-Aug. 2; Sioux Co. Fair, Harrison, Neb., is July 25-Aug. 3; Crook Co. Fair, Sundance, Wyo. is July 26-Aug 2; Butte-Lawrence Co. Fair, Nisland, S.D. is July 28-Aug. 2; Box Butte Co. Fair, Hemingford, Neb., is Aug. 6-10; Custer Co. Fair, Hermosa, S.D. is Aug. 7-10; Harding Co. Fair, Camp Crook, S.D. is Aug. 15-18. If I’ve missed your favorite, please email me at http://www.theoutsidecircle.com .

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Please pray for rain where it’s needed, sunshine where it’s needed, our nation, for safety for first responders, ICE agents, border patrol, and those searching for people in the floods. May God Bless America!