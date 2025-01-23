The Outside Circle: Florida snow, SDJHSRA meeting, BHSS events, clinics on both ends of the arena

My oh my, snow in the deep south, along with really cold temps, and we’re just coasting along with a pretty nice January up here on the northern plains. I can’t imagine how difficult it is for folks in the south to have to get to work and get around on snowy roads, as most have had no practice at all. I do feel for them. However, at least they can rest assured that it won’t still be there by the first of May.

If you need to get some riding on a horse, Reinert/Shearer Indoor Arena, Wall, S.D., is offering some open riding days on Jan. 29 and 30. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and you’ll need to call or text to reserve your time at 605-200-1777.

The SDJHSRA Winter Board Meeting will be Feb. 1, 4 p.m., in Room 205, at the Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D. All are welcome and if you have ideas and complaints, this is the time to voice them.

Feb. 2 is the BHSS Jackpot Team Roping held at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. It’s enter at 9, rope at 10, with Wrangler numbers. For more information, contact Kevin Schmidt at 605-381-5332.

This isn’t horse related but it is still a very fun and interesting time at the BHSS. All American Sheep Day is Feb. 3, with the sheep dog trial preliminaries, sheep industry demonstrations and fun kid activities. It all starts at 10 a.m. at the Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. The sheep dog trial finals will be that evening at 7 p.m.

On Feb. 5 that great event Broncs For Breakfast will be at the Kjerstad Event Center. It starts off at 8 a.m. with a breakfast meal, then at 9 they have the calcutta and fundraiser. The main event will be at 10 a.m. I’ve heard nothing but good about the whole shindig and may sure enough try to take it in this year.

Starting Feb. 4th, you can watch the Rodeo Rapid City tie down roping slack and PRCA permit barebacks and saddle broncs, all at 10 a.m. Feb. 5 is the barrel racing slack and another permit session of barebacks and saddle broncs. The team roping slack will be on Feb. 6, 10 a.m. All slack performances are at Summit Arena.

Rodeo Rapid City rodeo performances are Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m.; two performances on the 7th at 1:30 and 7:30, all at Summit Arena.

This is a clinic that will fill up fast, so don’t delay if you want in! The Paul Tierney/Paul David Tierney breakaway and tie down roping clinic will be March 22-23 at the Martin Arena, east of Sturgis, S.D. Breakaway is $400, Tie down $450, each requiring a $100 deposit to hold you spot. To sign up, call or text Amy Johnson at 605-890-2162.

The Bulls & Broncs at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D. will be Feb. 7-8. If you want incentive to enter, there is $3000 added each night! You can enter through the NRCA website.

Dates are set for the Bond Ranch Cow Horse series at Worden, Mont. Dates are Feb. 8, Mar. 8, and April 12. For more information call 406-657-3497 or go to http://www.BondRanch.com .

The Shriner’s Chariot Races in Afton, Wyo., for Feb. 8-9 have been cancelled.

Little Missouri Saddle Club will be holding a meeting at Mastel’s on Feb. 9, 2 pm., near Marmarth, N.D.

I’m sure everyone in Sundance is praying for snow as the 8th Annual Sundance Winter Festival is scheduled for Feb. 15, 10 a.m. The highlight of the many events is definitely the Skijooring and entry information and divisions is available at http://www.SundanceWinterFestival.com .

The High Plains Farrier Association monthly meeting and Hammer-In will be Feb. 15, starting at 8 a.m. with open forging. The meeting will be at 11; fitting pads discussions will be at 11:30, then 1 p.m. lunch. At 2 p.m. applying pads will be covered, then more open forging at 4 p.m. and lasting until everyone goes home. This will be at Rock Ridge Landing, Rapid City, S.D. For more information contact Mark Jakopak at 605-359-7927.

Summit Pro Rodeo is holding a FREE Rough Stock Camp Feb. 15-16 at the U.W. Hansen Arena, Laramie, Wyo. There will be NFR coaches, with PRCA permits available and $1000 scholarships toward entry fees for the top cowboys. This is for anyone riding well but wanting to up their game. For more information or to sign up, contact Summit’s Ty Hamaker at 307-760-5584 or U.W. head coach Seth Glause at 307-350-8559.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Please continue to pray for our nation, those in the hurricane and fire zones, our first responders, and for safety for our leadership. May God Bless America!