The Outside Circle: Founder warning, bronc riding, horse sale, youth rodeos, ranch rodeos, Tooke Memorial

I got a nice rain here last night, but heard of hail and torrential rains not far off. I’m sure thankful to just get rain and some wind. Prayers please for those who are trying to get back up after getting knocked down by tornados and storms all over the west.

This is another reminder to get your fat, cresty necked horses, mules and burros off of the green grass before they founder. A friend’s good little horse just foundered this week and I’m sure that’s one of many. Laminitus is nothing to fool with and an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Dry lots aren’t the end of the world for a horse or pony, no matter how sad they look at you.

The June All Grit No Quit bull riding at Riverton, Wyo., has been canceled. The rodeo grounds were damaged in the flooding they experienced and will take quite some time to be repaired.

The Little Big Horn Bucking Battle will be June 22, 7 p.m., at Big Horn County Fairgrounds, Hardin, Mont. It’s a Novice, 18 and under bronc ride, and they’ll take 12 entries and have $1500 aded. It’s $100 entry fee and entries are open June 1-15 at 406-679-5349.

The official info on the 77th Annual Hulett Rodeo is out! It’s June 8-9, 1:30 both days. Besides the usual NRCA/WRA events, there’s also rookie bronc riding and bull riding, ranch broncs and kid’s events. Rodeo entries ope June 3, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at 307-467-5929, call back June 4, noon to 8 p.m. The parade is Saturday at 10 a.m. For more info on everything, go to http://www.HulettRodeoWyo.com .

Gordon Livestock’s Open Consignment Horse Sale is June 11, 2 p.m. For more info, go to http://www.gordonlivestock.com or call 308-282-1171 or 605-441-8544.

Entries are open NOW for the Moorcroft Rodeo Club Jubilee Ranch Rodeo, Mutton Bustin’, and Ranch Broncs on July 12, 6 p.m. There’s 10 teams taken at $225/team in the ranch rodeo; mutton busting is no fee and taking 12 kids six and under; ranch broncs is $75 fee and 12 entries. One July 13, 3 p.m., is the Bronc Match and Stray Gathering. Bronc Match entries are $225, 20 entries and $5000 added; stray gathering is 12 teams at $100 fee. Those entries are also open NOW. The entry forms can be found on http://www.moorcroftrodeoclub.com .

Kaycee Night Rodeo, Kaycee, Wyo., dates are June 14; July 12, 26; Aug. 16, 23; and Sept. 6, all at 1 p.m.

The Ernest Tooke Memorial Match Bronc Ride and Futurity is June 23, Ekalaka, Mont. They will also be ranch broncs and stray gathering. The calcutta will be at 2 p.m., with the bronc riding to follow. There’s $7000 added in the broncs and you need to enter by June 17 with Michelle Tooke 406-975-6289. The 2 & 3 year old Dummy Futurity will be at noon. Contractors and teams need to contact Mac Tooke at 406-975-6288 to enter bronc teams, dummy colts and the stray gathering.

There will be a Benefit Roping for Denton Mackey on June 19, at the Southern Campbell County Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. For more info, all Will LaDuke at 307-689-5806 or Kayla Hutchison at 307-756-2755.

The Bits and Spurs June playday is June 22, 5 p.m., at the fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D. Other dates are July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21 and Oct. 19. If you have questions, call Bobbi at 605-484-5650.

June 23 is the Toby Vineyard Memorial Team Roping at Johnson Co. Fairgrounds, Buffalo, Wyo. Open roping entries will be noon to 1 p.m.; rope at 1:30. It’s a three steer average, enter up to three ties, 1 pick 1 draw, for $75/run. For entry info, call Lacy Dowdy at 307-751-4731. Also, Tob’s two geldings are going to be sold on a silent auction. “Sid” is a four year old ranch broke, sorrel AQHA gelding. “Fish” is an 11 year old black grade gelding, ranch, head and heel horse. For more about the geldings, call Tyler Vineyard at 307-752-1791. All funds raised at the roping and auction will go to help Toby’s kids, Bronc and Brindle Vineyard.

The Moorcroft Rodeo Club’s Youth Rodeo will be June 28, 6 p.m., at Moorcroft, Wyo. It’s for ages 0-18, and entry forms can be found on the Facebook page or at http://www.moorcroftrodeoclub.com . Entries will close at 7 p.m. on June 24 and there will be no onsite or late entries accepted. There will be 100% payout of entry fees.

The Eagle Butte Bronc Riding Schools that Tom Reeves is putting on have more dates scheduled. They are June 28-29; July 26-27; Aug. 16-17 and Sept. 7-8. Call Tom for more info or to get signed up at 605-218-1954.

Well, that’s my muddy circle for this week. Please pray for our nation, our troops, the border, and Israel. Prayer is a mighty weapon! May God Bless America!