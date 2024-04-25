The Outside Circle: Great loss, colt clinics, roping clinics, goat clinics, bull riding clinics, series dates

It’s sure greening up here. Every bit of livestock is out chasing the green grass and looking a little shaggy with the winter hair still on them. As I write this, there’s substantial rain forecasted for the region, as well as some thunderstorms. The rain would be very welcome.

This was sad news from the rodeo world. The great saddle bronc, Lunatic From Hell, had to be put down after a losing battle with colic. He was on the rodeo road and laid over in Wells, Nev. when he coliced. Despite every effort, by both the Burch crew and a vet, the decision was finally made to not let him suffer more. The 2008 gelding was by Lunatic Fringe and out of the equally outstanding mare, Roan Angel. Foaled on the Burch ranch near Rozet, Wyoming, he was a beloved member of their rodeo string. Honest, kind, reliable and smart, he had a phenomenal 12 year career in the PRCA and was 2018 Saddle Bronc of the Year. Saddle Bronc riders always loved to draw him as they knew they’d have a shot at winning because he always brought his A game to the arena. He was returned to Wyoming and was laid to rest on the ranch that raised him. Dr. Veneklasen, cloning expert, will be attempting to bring a piece of him to life, hopefully with a future as a breeding horse and perhaps a saddle bronc. My heart goes out to the Burch family.

Acord Quarter Horses, Weston, Wyoming, will have a colt starting clinic on May 3-5, 9 a.m. The clinic is $500, paid when you arrive. You can also audit from your lawn chair for $25/day or $50 for the weekend. For more info call 307-682-5833, email to acordqh@gmail.com , or go to http://www.acordqh.com/ .

There will be a horse sale at Corsica on May 4. Catalog consignments for the sale close on April 29. The catalog horses will sell starting at noon. For more info, call 605-770-5813 or 402-841-9773.

Kruger Performance Horses is hosting a Riley Donnelly Breakaway Clinic May 11, 9 a.m., at Granville, Iowa. It’s $175/student. To sign up, call Mike Kruger 712-348-0705 or Riley 605-670-1751.

May 11-12 will be the Hupp Sisters Goat Tying Clinics at Musick Ranch, Pierre, S.D.Saturday is for beginners only, no horse, age 10 and under, with two sessions available. It’s $100/session. Sunday is for all ages and levels, $175. Message Tarin or Jacy Hupp on their Facebook page to get signed up.

The World Famous Bucking Horse Sale is coming up on May 16-19 and tickets are on sale now. There will be horse racing, Indian relays, bucking horse futurity, bucking horse sale, bronc match, concerts, parades, dances, and a tradeshow. For tickets, to go https://tickets.buckinghorsesale.com/tickets .

Rapid City Boots and Saddles Club has set their dates for the playday series a Rounds Arena, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, South Dakota. The dates are May 19, June 9, July 7,28, Sept. 8, 22, all starting at 9 a.m.

Kaycee Playday will be on May 25, 9 a.m., at the Harrold Jarrard Park, Kaycee, Wyoming. It’s for youth, 18 and under, with both ground events and horse events, with $5/entry fee per event. You need to enter by May 22, and you can enter via the Kaycee Playday Facebook page or by calling Chelsea Hepp at 307-257-4516.

Sheridan Cowgirls Association Series dates have been set for May 23, 30; June 6; July 3; Aug. 1, 4, all at the Sheridan Agripark, Sheridan, Wyoming. Enter at pay by 6 p.m., events start with the dummy roping for the pee wees and jr. at 6, then barrels, poles, goat tail tying, goat tying, steer breakaway, steer stopping, and team roping. Something for everyone!

Stetson Lawrence will be giving a Bull Riding School on May 24-26 at Twin Buttes Fairgrounds, Twin Buttes, North Dakota. Cost is $500 for 14 and up, $400 for 10-13 year. The younger division is nearly full so don’t delay. Call or text 701-421-6989 to get signed up.

Entries will open May 25 for the Broadus Little Levi Rodeo at Broadus, Montana, on June 16. There are a few event changes to be aware of so look the rules and entry blank over carefull. There will be no late or onsite entries at all, so be sure and get the forms printed off and sent in. The forms are all on the Facebook page Broadus Little Levi Rodeo. For more info, call Britt Williams 605-580-2112 or Ashley fleming 406-690-3628.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. I hope it’s greening up nicely and raining every time you need it! Please pray for our nation, Israel, the border wreck, and our military, wherever they’re at. May God bless America!

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

April 27, 2024

> Good Ranch Open and Ote Berry Jr. BullDogging Jackpots, April 28, Long Valley, S.D.

> Carole Hollers Breakaway Clinic, May. 3-5, Zell, S.D.

> Acord Quarter Horses Colt Starting Clinic, May 3-5, Acord Ranch, Weston, Wyo.

> Corsica Horse Sale, May 4, Corsica,, S.D.

> Randy Guggisberg Reining Clinic, May 4, Custer, S.D.

> Premier of the Sandhills Catalog Horse Sale, May 5, Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb.

> Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinic, May 10-12, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Riley Donnelly Breakaway Clinic, May 11, Kruger Performance Horses, Granville, Iowa

> Parker Saddle Club Playday, May 11, noon, Turner Co. Fairgrounds, Watertown, S.D.

> Roundup Horse Sale, May 11, Fairgrounds, Roundup, Mont.

> Terry Clancey Cow Horse Clinic, May 11, Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> World’s Richest Breakaway, May 11, Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, Mont.

> 27th Annual Larry Larson Photography Clinic, May 11-12, High View Ranch, Rapid City, S.D.

> Hupp Sisters Goat Tying Clinics, May 11-12, Munsick Ranch, Pierre, S.D.

> Sheridan College Breakaway and Team Roping,May 12, Agripark, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Team Sorting Practice, May 12, Tiltrum’s Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, May 16-19, Miles City, Mont.

> Jordan Valley Big Loop Rodeo, May 17-19, Jordan Valley, Oregon

> NVRHA-WY Shannon Lakner Memorial, May 18-19,Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo.

> SDVRHA Clinic/Show, May 18-19, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Miles City Community College Rodeo, May 18-21, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.

> Haiden Hadley Thompson Goat Tying Clinic, May 20-21, Buffalo Stampede Arena, Kadoka, S.D.

> TyTuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 21-22, Tipperary Arena, Buffalo, S.D.

> Stetson Lawrence Bull Riding Clinic, May 24-26, Twin Buttes Fairgrounds, Twin Buttes, N.D.

> Working Cow Horse Clinic, May 24-26, Hall Performance Horses, Torrington, Wyo.

> Hart Ranch Broncs and Bulls, May 25, Hart Ranch Arena, Rapid City, S.D.

> 2nd Annual Trish Hall Memorial Ranch Bronc Riding, May 25, 6 p.m., Potter, Neb.

> Kaycee Playday, May 25, 9 a.m., Harrold Jarrard Park, Kaycee, Wyo.

> Goat Tying Clinic #2, May. 25, Crook Co. Fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.

> 15th Annual Full House Horse Sale, May 25, Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.

> Live Horse Racing, May 25-27, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo.

> Indian Relay Races, May 25-27, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo.

> Back When They Bucked All Day Rodeos, May 26, Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D.

> Creator’s Game FREE Bronc,Ladies R.Bronc,Wild Horse Racing Clinics,May26-27, Poplar, Mont.

> Bowman Livestock Horse Sale, May 27, Bowman, N.D.

> 17th Annual Dane Kissack/Jay Mattson Roping Clinics, May 27-30, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

> Bares, Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Camp, May 28-29, Faith, S.D.

> Jacy Milligan GoatTying/BreakawayClinics,May28-29,Historica SaddleClub Arena,Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Clint Humble Pickup Man School, May 29-30, Eagle Butte, S.D.

> Bull Riding School, May 29-30, Eagle Butte, S.D.

> Rank On The River Ranch Rodeo,Ranch Broncs, Bulls and Barrels, May 31, Chamberlain, S.D.

> 30th Annual Casey Tibbs Match of Champions, June 1, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> PRCA Rdeo Academy Roughstock Schools, June 1-July 27, Cody Nite Rodeo, Cody, Wyo.

> 5th Annual Indian Relay Races, June 1-2, Mobridge, S.D.

> Bronc Match, June 2, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> 3 Event Roping/Goat Tying Clinic, June 3-4, Sperry Ranch, Trotter, N.D.

> 25th Annual Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp, June 3-6, Meteetsee, Wyo.

> Montana High School Rodeo Finals, June 3-8, Majestic Valley Arena, Kalispell, Mont.

> Deadwood PBR, June 7-8, Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D.

> Buck Brannaman Colt and Horsemanship 2 Clinics, June 7-9, Hoolihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Sheridan WYO Wranglers Extreme Trail Challenge, June 8, Agri-Park Arena, Sheridan, Wyo.

> CNFR, June 9-15, Casper, Wyo.

> 27th Annual Jake Clark Mule Days, June 10-16, Ralston, Wyo.

> Miles City Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, June 15, Miles City, Mont.

> Broadus Little Levi Rodeo, June 16, Powder River Co. Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

> Squirt’s Bridle and Bible Camp, June 17-18, Reva Gap, Reva, S.D.

> Youth Bull Riding Clinic and Rodeo, June 21-22, Ennis Rodeo Grounds, Ennis, Mont.

> Black Hills Summer Circuit Rancher All Around Jackpot, June 21-22, Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D.

> St. Francis Indian Days Rodeos, June 21-22, St. Francis, S.D.

> Team Sorting Practice, June 23, Tiltrum’s Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> 4th Annual Hadly McCormick Memorial Roping, June 29, Torrington Pavillion, Torrington, Wyo.

> Sheridan County Ranch Rodeo, June 29, Plentywood, Mont.

> Ranch Horse Show/Top Hand Challenge, June 29-30, Hartford, S.D.

> Cody Custer Bull Riding Clinic, July 5-7, Powell, Wyo.

> Ft. Meade Endurance Ride, July 6-7, Barry Stadium, Ft. Meade, S.D.

> Cody Custer Bull Riding Clinic, July 8-12, Cody, Wyo.

> Team Sorting Practice, July 14, Tiltrum’s Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Cody Custer Bull Riding Clinic, Aug. 9-11, Huron, S.D.

EVENT SERIES:

>BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION SERIES: May 9, 22, 29, 30, June 5 (make up dates June 18, 19), Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SLINGIN’ SERIES: May 17, 31, June 7, 21; Johnson Co. Fairgrounds, Buffalo, Wyo.

>BURNIN’ THE MOUNTAIN 4D JACKPOT BARRELS: May 28; June 11, 18; July 16 Aug. 1 finals, Killdeer, N.D.

>C2 SUMMER SERIES: June 3, 11, 17, 24 (finals), Faith Arena, Faith, S.D.

>DELANCEY THURSDAY NIGHT ROUND ROBIN TEAM ROPING: June 6, 20, 27; July 11, 18; Aug.1, 22, 29; DeLancey Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>JACKSON YOUTH RODEO SERIES: April 28, rain date May 26; Four Seasons Indoor Arena, Newcastle, Wyo.

>KNUCKLE SALOON BULL RIDING SERIES: April 27, May 18, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, finals Nov. 16, 6 p.m. calcutta, bulls at 7 p.m, Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.

>KPH ARENA SPRING FUNDAY SERIES: May 18; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SPRING RANCH SHOW SERIES: 8 a.m., May 4, June 15; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>RAPID CITY BOOTS AND SADDLES CLUB PLAYDAY SERIES: May 19, June 9, July 7, 28, Sept. 8, 22, start at 9 a.m., Rounds Arena, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D.

>SHERIDAN COWGIRL SERIES: May 23, 30, June 6, July 3, Aug. 1, 4; Agripark, Sheridan, Wyo.

>SITTING BULL COLLEGE YOUTH RODEO SERIES: May 22, June 19, July 10, Aug. 7; Ft. Yates, N.D.

>THE WINNERS CLUB BREAKAWAY, CALF ROPING, BIBLE STUDY: Wednesdays, starting Feb. 21, 4 p.m. Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

>3 MAN DOCTORING SERIES: June 29-30, Aug. 3-4, Aug. 24-25 (finals), Mefford Arena, Sheridan, Wyo.