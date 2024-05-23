The Outside Circle: Horse Sales, Bible Camp, Roping, Bull Riding and more!

It’s sure green here. My heart aches for those in the paths of the tornados and awful storms to the southeast in Iowa and Nebraska. I’ll take a May snow, but those tornados scare me.

Entries are open for the Black Hills Roundup Ranch Rodeo on June 30. They only take 12 teams and they fill fast, so don’t lollygag around about getting entered. Go to http://www.blackhillsround.com for the link.

Bowman Livestock Marketing is combining their May and June horse sales to May 27. Loose horses will start at 9 a.m. I know of several really solid geldings from good ranchy outfits selling there.

Corsica Horse Sales next horse sale is June 6. Tack at 9 a.m., catalog sale at noon, non-catalog horses to follow, then loose horses. For more info, call the office at 605-770-5813, or go to http://www.corsicahorsesalesllc.com .

Burnin’ The Mountain 4D Jackpot Barrel serries dates are May 28; June3 11, 18; July 16; and Aug. 1, finals. Held at Killdeer, N.D., text entries and Venmo payment until 3 p.m. the day of, to 605-216-0269. Get details on the Killdeer Barrel Racings Facebook page.

The excellent Bares, Bronc, Bulls and Bibles Camp dates are May 28 for 8-13 year olds, and May 29 for 14-18 year olds. For more info, call 605-415-6900. Camp is held at Faith, S.D. My apologies for not getting this info to you sooner. The month seems to have flown by!

The Special Horse Sale at Sheridan Livestock Auction, Rushville, Neb., will be May 29, 1 p.m. For more info call or text 605-441-0838.

MJ Productions Summer Rodeo Nights at the Wrangler Arena, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo., will have timed events for all ages, including barrels, poles, goats, dummy roping and other fun events. Entries open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Monday before the event. Dates are May 30, June 2, 6, 20, 27, 30. For more info, call 307-340-0029 or 307-299-0969. Events and forms can be found at http://www.mjrodeoproductions.com .

Heads and Heels Roping Club Buckle Roping Series at Sigman’s Arena, Sturgis, S.D., will be every Thursday night from May 30 through Aug. 29. Enter at 6 p.m., rope at 7. Annual membership is $60 and you must be a member to qualify for buckles. Non-member fee is $20/person, 18 and under rope for free. There’s also a fenced sand box area for the little people to play in. For more info, call Bryce at 605-347-1208.

The Brandon Delzer/Pedro Dennis Memorial Bull Riding will be June 22, 7 p.m., at Thad Bothwell’s Arena, Rapid City, S.D. Calcutta will be at 6:30, bulls at 7 p.m. There is $6000 added, $100 entry fees and taking 40 entries. Entries open May 30, 5;30 p.m. at 308-520-5872. Proceeds go to the Memorial Scholarship fund honoring the two young bull riders. There will also be an Exhibition Ride with the Battle of the Badges between Meade County Sheriff’s Office Brandon Torres vs Summerset Police Department Corey Jonas.

Roundup Ridge Riders Summer Shoot Out Barrel Racing Series will be at Roundup, Mont., on May 30, June 27, July 18, Aug. 29, and Sept. 19. Entries open at 5 p.m., exhibitions at 5, peewees start off at 6 p.m. for more info, call Rebecca at 406-901-5365.

Rank on the River at Chamberlain, S.D. on May 31, has added Women’s Open Breakaway to their lineup of events. There will also be 4 Man team Ranch Rodeo, Ranch Broncs, and Bullriding. The calcutta will be a noon, central time, then the ranch rodeo. To get entered, call/messageKatie Brabec at 308-882-0011. There will be a concert following the events too.

Presho Livestock is canceling their June 8 horse sale due to a scheduling conflict. The next horse sale at Presho, S.D., will be on Aug. 10.

The All Grit No Quit Youth Bull Riding Series will be June 1, Sheridan, Wyo.; June 8, Riverton, Wyo.; July 6, Gillette, Wyo.; Aug. 3, Wheatland, Wyo.; and regionals and series fiinals Aug. 16-17 at Casper. Call Shanna at 307-253-8286 or go to http://www.undergroundbullriders.com for more info.

Butte-Lawrence County 4-H Horse Show is June 17 at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. Be sure to have your horse and all of your project animals signed up on line by June 1.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Please pray for the storm victims, our nation, our troops,and Israel. May God Bless America!