The Outside Circle: Horse sales, Cody Custer bull riding clinic, ranch rodeos, entry deadlines, county fairs

It got hotter than a $2 pistol here in the past week. It might be time to put away the longhandles. The hurricane damage on the coast of Texas has millions without electricity, therefore air conditioning, so I’m not going to complain about 98 degrees here too loudly.

I need to get these August events on here so that entries can be made in time to get into them. First off, consignments are open now for the Martin Livestock Select Horse Sale and Rope Horse Futurity Aug. 9-10. To learn more, call Joe at 605-515-0257 of Trent at 605-454-0658.

There will be a Greg Robinson Horsemanship Clinic at Holzer Arena, Caputa, S.D., on Aug. 16-18. It’s liable to fill fast, so get signed up early. You can get signup info from Raina Perli on Facebook. To learn more about Greg, go to http://www.gregrobinsonhorsemanship.com .

A Cody Custer Bull Riding Clinic will be in Huron, S.D., on Aug. 9-11. It’s $550 for all three days and a $225 deposit will hold your spot. There are limited spots, so don’t delay. This is for ages 13 and up. Contact Bubba Ridings at 605-941-4702 to get on the list.

Entries are open now for the 5th Annual Tom Horn Days on Aug. 16-18. There have been several new events added to the already incredible lineup. It will be at Selle Ranch, Bosler, Wyo. For event details and entry forms, go to http://www.TomHornDays.com .

Bits and Spurs Horse Club of Rapid City, S.D., postponed the July 13 playday to Sept. 7, 5 p.m.

Ryder’s Bulls and Breakaway Benefit will be July 27 at Custer County Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D. Ryder is the baby son of Searra Dentscher and Garrett Medley, and was born with medical issues that required him to undergo heart surgery right away. He came through that like a trooper, but the future holds more medical care and travel expenses, so this fundraiser is to help the young family with that. They’ll take 30 breakaway ropers and 25 bull riders, with $3000 in the pot for each event. Entry fee is $150 and entries will be open July 17-21 with Daryl Ferguson at 605-863-2407. Besides the breakaway and bulls, there is also a gun raffle, live auction and a Calcutta. Go to the Facebook page Ryder’s Bulls and Breakaway Benefit for details.

Hermosa Roping Club will have a makeup roping on July 21.

The Powder River County Fair Ranch Rodeo will be July 26, 4 p.m.

The Platte County Fair Ranch Rodeo will be July 27, 5 p.m., at Wheatland, Wyo. It’s $300/team, $250 for ranch broncs. Entries must be in to the fair office by July 26. You can sign up at 307-322-9504. This is a Big Sky Rodeo sanctioned event.

There will be an Open Consignment Horse Sale at Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb., on July 30. You can get your consignments in to gordonlivestock1171@gmail.com , or call/text Patsy Tines at 605-441-8544.

North Platte Stockyards Special Horse Sale will be July 30, in North Platte, Neb. Catalog deadline is July 25. Contact Seth Schneider at 970-520-6493 or Amanda Fletcher at 308-636-6024.

There will be a Bronc Riding School at Eagle Butte, S.D., on July 26-27. To get signed up or learn more about it, contact Tom Reeves at 605-218-1954.

South Dakota’s Elite Horse Sale is July 27 at Martin Arena, east of Sturgis, S.D. There looks to be a fine lineup of quality using horses in the sale. You can view the catalog online at http://www.SouthDakotasElitehorseSale.com . For more info, call Billy Martin at 605-515-0503.

Opening weekend of horse racing at Wyoming Downs, Evanston, Wyo., will be July 27-28. There will also be Horse Nations Indian Relays .

Sheridan Livestock, Rushville, Neb., will be having their Summer Horse Sale on July 31, 1 p.m.

The Butte-Lawrence County Fair, Nisland, S.D. will be July 29-Aug. 3. Entries are open now for the Nisland Fair Rodeo on Aug. 3. It’s a youth rodeo for peewees to 18 years. Entries are online, with details and a QR code on the Nisland Fair Rodeo Facebook page. Entries will close Aug. 1. For more info, call Alicia at 605-210-1171.

Well, that’s my hot, sweaty circle for this week. Please pray for our nation, Israel, our troops, and first responders. May God Bless America!