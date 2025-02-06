The Outside Circle: Oodles of clinics of all sorts, meetings, scholarships, youth rodeo series

It’s still winter. With the roller coaster weather ride over the Black Hills Stock Show week, it’s been a bit difficult to tell at times. From all accounts, though, the Stock Show was another roaring success.

This is on short notice, so you’d better get right on it if you want to sign up. The Travis Woodard Team Roping Clinic is Feb. 14-16, at the Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. They’re taking only 9 headers/9 heelers, and it’s $700 with a $200 non-refundable deposit required. To sign up, call Nick Sessions at 307-660-3904.

Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club will have their next practice on Feb. 23 at the Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

There will be two Smooth Is Fast Pole Bending Clinics this spring. The first is at the Lazy Heart L Arena at Edgemont, S.D. on Mar. 1. The second is at the Dally Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D. on April 5. It’s $350/student for either, open to all ages. You can sign up with Jayde Trump at 308-870-5202, or go to the Trump Performance Horses Facebook page.

The next Weston County Junior Rodeo meeting will be Mar. 3, 6 p.m., at the Weston Co. Event Center, Newcastle, Wyo.

Mar. 3 is the deadline for the WRCA Foundation Scholarship applications. The scholarship fun provides assistance to working ranch cowboys and family members to continue their education in college, trade school or a vocational program. You can get more information from Kaycee at 806-374-9722, or email her at kaycee@wrca.org .

The 35th Annual Spring Vacation Steer Wrestling School will be Mar. 21-23 at Keith Co. Fairgrounds, Ogallala, Neb. It’s $450/horse, or $225 chute dogging only. A deposit of $100 and a signed release form is required by Mar. 7. It’s open to all ages. Call Dru Melvin at 402-768-1578.

There will be a Bareback and Saddle Bronc school Mar. 15-16 at Valley Co. Fairgrounds, Ord, Neb. Full school, with horses, is $250, ground school only is $150. It will follow with a Rookie Challenge on Sunday with $50 entry fee. Registration must be notarized and are due by Mar. 7. To get the form, call or text 308=458-9989, or email at Rockingplusrodeocompany@gmail.

The Faster Feet Faster Hands Goat Tying Clinic with Timber (Kelly) Darnell, will be Apr. 12-13 at the Hippodrome, Huron, S.D. It’s $275 for two days, with $150 deposit due by Mar. 8. She’s taking 12 goat tyers. For more information, call Timber at 307-763-2926 or Della Amdahl at 605-360-0955.

If you’re in Wyoming, the Haiden Thompson Goat Tying Clinic will be Mar. 13 at the Gillette College Indoor, Gillette, Wyo. They’re accepting seven students at $150. One spot will be auctioned off at the Gillette College Rodeo banquet on Feb. 15 as well. To sign up, contact Haiden at 308-480-8572;

The Stacey and Tiffany Ogren Horsemanship and Breakaway Clinic will be Mar. 14-16 at Glasgow, Mont. It’s suitable for all ages and levels. The horsemanship is $150, breakaway $250, or all three days for $300. There’s also a family discount for multiples. Contact Rande Klind at 406-230-2618 to sign up.

The Jackson Youth Rodeo series at Newcastle, Wyo., has set the dates for Mar. 16, 30; April 13 at the Four Seasons Indoor, Newcastle, Wyo.

KPH Arena’s Spring Fun Day Series will be coming soon. Dates are Mar. 22, April 26, MAY 17. It’s enter by 8 a.m., events starts at 9. $40/day fee or $10/class. There are divisions for all ages and some really fun events. You can check it all out at http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com or call 307-680-5362.

Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinics has added an Adult Ladies school on May 23-24, at Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. It will be $400, and you can sign up by calling 605-391-9702. This will fill fast as all of their schools do, so don’t hem and haw about it too long!

Well, that’s my circle for this week. I hope you’re getting some decent moisture where you are, without too much grief to go with it. Please pray for our President, his cabinet, Border Patrol, and all first responders. May God Bless America!