The Outside Circle: R.I.P. Lunatic Fringe, summer series galore, mini bulls, wagon train, 4-H horse show

Another beautiful week in the books. It’s amazing how the grass has come on with the recent rain and cool weather. Brandings are getting done between showers, cattle are going to grass, and the deer and antelope are having their fawns out on the prairie.

My heart goes out to the Burch family for the loss of their stellar bucking horse stud, Lunatic Fringe. He was flashy and talented and one of the truly great horses in the bucking horse world, as he was a WNFR saddle bronc, and a sire of multiple NFR horses. He died in his home pasture at 23 years of age after retirement from the arena in 2016 at the Bucking Ball. His offspring will keep his legacy alive for years to come.

The Sundance Rodeo Club Youth Summer Series is June 3, 17, July 8, and Aug. 8 (rain date). They’ll start with the little bitties at 5:15 p.m. It’s online entries only and you can find the form on the Facebook page Sundance Rodeo Club. They’ll be at the Crook Co. Fairgrounds arena, Sundance, Wyo.

Get your goat roping shoes on and your rope limbered up for the annual Goat Roping at Buffalo Ranch Supply, Buffalo, S.D. on June 7, 6 p.m. It’s in conjunction with the regional high school rodeo in Buffalo, so all the wolves, young and old, will be there. For more information, you can talk to T.J. at 605-375-3767.

The rescheduled Eda Zasha Ahuush Roughstock Chuteout Women’s Ranch Bronc Riding will be June 28, Mandaree, N.D. There is $3000 added and entries are open June 7, 10 a.m. CST by texting 940-255-7676. You can also enter the women’s ranch broncs that will be at the Pierce Co. Fair, Rugby, N.D. at the same time. Membership is required in the WRBC events. Membership information is on http://www.womensranchbronc.com .

Thunder in the Basin Mini Bull Riding and Mutton Bustin’ will be June 21, at 3 p.m., at the AgriPlex, Wright, Wyo. Entries are limited and will be open June 9-13 with Wayne Morgan 775-304-4297. The bulls are little and there’s bulls suited for all levels of kids. It’s also fun to watch!

The Range War Rodeo series at the Johnson Co. Fairgrounds, Buffalo, Wyo., will start off on June 19. There’s $250 added to all the regular rodeo events, plus there will be rookie barebacks and rookie saddle broncs, and youth events of mutton busting and steer riding. Entries are ope June 9-17 at http://www.rangewarrodeo.com . The next two in the serires will be July 17 and Aug. 21.

If a wagon or saddle horse ride over some pretty prairie country sounds good, the Gumbo Ridge Wagon Train will be leaving from Murdo, S.D. on June 13-14 at 8:30 a.m. Let them know you’re coming by calling Sam Seymour at 605-669-2844 or 605-530-3638.

Mt. Rushmore Rodeo at Palmer Gulch will be starting off right away. Held at Hill City, S.D., they’ll all start at 6 p.m. and there will be open and rookie barebacks, saddle broncs, ranch bronc, bull riding, breakaway, team roping, barrels and youth barrels. Dates are June 14; July 21; Aug. 3, 9, 16.

Grindstone Cattle Company’s 5th Annual Pasture Roping is June 14 at Daniel, Wyo. It’s enter at 9 and rope at 10. Open teams and youth as well, with the youth roping with an adult. There’s to be a calcutta for the short round too. For more information, call TJ Horton 307-231-0263.

Pre-entries must be in by June 14 for the Kyle Callaway Memorial at Cottonwood Equestrian Center, Joliet, Mont. On June 21. Events are the Iron Man (head, heel, steer wrestling); Woman’s Triathlon (rope, barrels, goat tying). Entries are $300 for the Iron Man, $100 for Women’s, and $50 for youth 12 and under. There’s also a dummy roping for the little kids. To pre-enter, call Cody Callaway at 307-660-3856.

Team roping entries will close at 8:30 the day of, and the roping starts at 9 a.m., followed by the Iron Man.

The Butte-Lawrence Co. 4-H Horse Show will be June 23, 8 a.m., at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. Entry deadline is June 16. For more information call the extension office at 605-892-3371.

Bison Gala Days 4th Annual Match Bronc Ride (NRCA and SDRA sanctioned) will have $5500 added and is on June 20. Entry date is June 16, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 605-374-7754. The bronc match will be at 6 p.m. and there will be a calcutta for the short go.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Pray for rain for those needing it, sunshine for those who are flooded, and prayers please for our nation. May God Bless America!