The Outside Circle: Regional entries, clinics, ropings, rough stock, Jordan Valley, founder season

I know we say it every spring, but I sure wish the wind would let up. I’m sure the empty lick barrels and trampolines have all left the country by now. It’s kind of like a migratory thing for them.

The SDHSRA Regional online entries opened up April 15 and will close on April 25. Be sure and read the whole thing before you start filling in the blanks. You can fill it out on http://www.sdhsra.xyz .

April 26-27 is the SDCHA Spring Fling Cutting at the James Kjerstad Event Center in Rapid City, S.D. It will start at 8 a.m. daily. You can pre-enter with Susie Reed by phone, text or email at 406-599-1086, or sreed@gwtc.net .

A Team Branding Fundraiser will be held April 27 at Hansen Arena, Laramie, Wyo. It wll start at 10 a.m. It’s $80/person, $240/team. You can pre-enter or enter there the day of, cash or check only. To pre-enter, contact Nick Wade at 406-579-7492.

There will be a Breakaway Roping clinic with Chelsea Novosad at the Derby Downs Complex Arena in Watertown, S.D. on April 27-28. All ages and levels are welcome. The Two Day w/horse work is $350, Saturday is ground work only $200, and a $150 deposit is required to hold your spot. The deadline was April 20 but a late fee can get you in if there’s still a spot. Go to http://www.rodeouproductions.com . For info, call 281-684-2438.

Hart Ranch Broncs and Bulls will be May 25. It’s $1000 added to both events. Entries will be open May 1 with Spud Creek Rodeo. For more informaton, call Nate at 605-515-4313, or email him at nate@thebreedersconnection.com .

This event is on my bucket list! It’s the Jordan Valley Big Loop Rodeo May 17-19 at Jordan Valley, Ore. Entries open May 4, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 541-586-2551. Entry fee is $150/event, except for Juniors at $50/event. You may enter three contestants with one call.

The 2nd Annual Trish Hall Memorial Ranch Bronc Riding will be May 25, 6 p.m., at Potter, Neb. It’s WSRRA sanctioned with $1000 added. They’ll take 20 entries, $125/each. Entries open May 10. For more info, contact 970-520-3730 or 308-672-3218.

Parker Saddle Club is holding a playday May 11, starting at noon. It will be at the Turner Co. Fairgrounds, Parker, S.D. Age groups are 16 and over, 11-15, 10 and under. It will have fun timed events for all ages! For more info, call Michelle at 605-750-0407.

May 12 is the Sheridan College Breakaway and Team Roping at Agripark, Sheridan, Wyo. It’s enter at 9, rope at 10. Youth and Ladies Breakaway, Mixed and Open Drawpot Team Roping. It will start off with the youth breakaway. Contact Kelsey at 406-202-1312 for details.

The Breakaway Jackpot Slingin’ Series dates have been set for May 17, 30; June 7, 21. It will be at the small arena at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, Buffalo, Wyo. Divisions are Open, Rookies (less than $1500 won by roper or horse) and Young Guns 14 and under. You may enter twice on the same horse or on two different horses. Enter at 5:30, rope at 6:30, guaranteed two head and a short go. Entries are cash only.

I’m going to give you my annual spiel about grass founder. If you have a horse, pony or burro that is already fat, be careful on this new green grass. The cold nights/warm days set the grass up to cause founder. Some breeds of horses are more prone to founder, including ponies of all sizes, draft horses, BLM mustangs, and Arabs. Any horse or burro can founder though. It can be fatal in the worst cases. If you see your equine standing with the front feet extended in front of them, or worse, laying down at an odd time of day when others are grazing, run, don’t walk, and get them caught and off the grass. I keep Bute paste on hand for other purposes as well and it can be a lifesaver on founder. It’s the first thing your vet will tell you to administer. Cold water on the feet can help alleviate some of the fever that causes the damage too. Once one founders they can never again have unlimited access to green grass. It’s a lifelong affliction.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Please pray for our nation, Israel, the border, our military and our neighbors. May God bless America.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

April 20, 2024

> Open Horse Sale, Apr. 18, after cattle sale, Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Paul Tierney Breakaway/Tie Down Roping Clinic, April 20-24, Hammel Ranch, Hot Springs, S.D.

> YRHA Schooling Show, Apr. 21, Anderson Training Stables, Wilsall, Mont.

> NWBRA Double Qualifier Barrel Race, Apr. 21, Goshen Co. Pavillion, Torrington, Wyo.

> Ranch Horse Show Clinic, Apr. 21, Ag/Equine Complex, Riverton, Wyo.

> 3rd Annual Faith High School Rodeo Team Feed/Auction, Apr. 25, Community Center, Faith, S.D.

> SDCHA Spring Fling Cutting, Apr. 26-27, 8 a.m., James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Old West Days/Cowboy Poetry Gathering, Apr.26-27, Valentine, Neb.

> Good Bull Dogging School, Apr. 26-27, Good Ranch, Long Valley, S.D.

> BHSU YellowJacket Stampede Rodeo, Apr. 26-27, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

> Team Branding Fundraiser, Apr. 27, Hansen Arena, Laramie, Wyo.

> Presho Livestock Catalog Horse Sale, Apr. 27, 1 p.m., Presho, S.D.

> Benefit Muley Roping for Billy, Dinner,Dance,Auction, Apr. 27, Cowley Arena,Cowley, Wyo.

> Teresa Jorgenson Memorial Barrel Race, open and slot race, April 27, Bowman, N.D.

> Chelsea Novasad BreakawayClinic, Apr. 27-28, Derby Downs Complex Arena, Wattertown, S.D.

> National Circuit Finals Steer Roping, Apr. 27-28, Goshen Co. Pavillion, Torrington, Wyo.

> Onward and Upward BullRiding, Goat Tying, Barrel Clinic, Apr. 27-28, DEX, Huron, S.D.

> Ryan Cloverdale/KC Groves Barrel Clinic, Apr. 27-28, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 6th Annual Teresa Jorgenson Barrel Race, Apr. 27-28, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.

> Wrangler Team Roping, Apr. 27-28, 9 a.m., Sheridan, Wyo.

> Good Ranch Open and Ote Berry Jr. BullDogging Jackpots, April 28, Long Valley, S.D.

> Carole Hollers Breakaway Clinic, May. 3-5, Zoll, S.D.

> Randy Guggisberg Reining Clinic, May 4, Custer, S.D.

> Premier of the Sandhills Catalog Horse Sale, May 5, Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb.

> Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinic, May 10-12, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Parker Saddle Club Playday, May 11, noon, Turner Co. Fairgrounds, Watertown, S.D.

> Roundup Horse Sale, May 11, Fairgrounds, Roundup, Mont.

> Terry Clancey Cow Horse Clinic, May 11, Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.

> World’s Richest Breakaway, May 11, Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, Mont.

> 27th Annual Larry Larson Photography Clinic, May 11-12, High View Ranch, Rapid City, S.D.

> Sheridan College Breakaway and Team Roping,May 12, Agripark, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Team Sorting Practice, May 12, Tiltrum’s Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Jordan Valley Big Loop Rodeo, May 17-19, Jordan Valley, Oregon

> NVRHA-WY Shannon Lakner Memorial, May 18-19,Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo.

> SDVRHA Clinic/Show, May 18-19, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Miles City Community College Rodeo, May 18-21, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.

> Haiden Hadley Thompson Goat Tying Clinic, May 20-21, Buffalo Stampede Arena, Kadoka, S.D.

> TyTuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 21-22, Tipperary Arena, Buffalo, S.D.

> Working Cow Horse Clinic, May 24-26, Hall Performance Horses, Torrington, Wyo.

> Hart Ranch Broncs and Bulls, May 25, Hart Ranch Arena, Rapid City, S.D.

> 2nd Annual Trish Hall Memorial Ranch Bronc Riding, May 25, 6 p.m., Potter, Neb.

> Kaycee Playday, May 25, 9 a.m., Harrold Jarrard Park, Kaycee, Wyo.

> Goat Tying Clinic #2, May. 25, Crook Co. Fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.

> 15th Annual Full House Horse Sale, May 25, Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.

> Live Horse Racing, May 25-27, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo.

> Indian Relay Races, May 25-27, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo.

> Back When They Bucked All Day Rodeos, May 26, Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D.

> 17th Annual Dane Kissack/Jay Mattson Roping Clinics, May 27-30, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

> Bares, Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Camp, May 28-29, Faith, S.D.

> Jacy Milligan GoatTying/BreakawayClinics,May28-29,Historica SaddleClub Arena,Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Clint Humble Pickup Man School, May 29-30, Eagle Butte, S.D.

> Bull Riding School, May 29-30, Eagle Butte, S.D.

> Rank On The River Ranch Rodeo,Ranch Broncs, Bulls and Barrels, May 31, Chamberlain, S.D.

> 30th Annual Casey Tibbs Match of Champions, June 1, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> PRCA Rdeo Academy Roughstock Schools, June 1-July 27, Cody Nite Rodeo, Cody, Wyo.

> 5th Annual Indian Relay Races, June 1-2, Mobridge, S.D.

> Bronc Match, June 2, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> 3 Event Roping/Goat Tying Clinic, June 3-4, Sperry Ranch, Trotter, N.D.

> 25th Annual Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp, June 3-6, Meteetsee, Wyo.

> Montana High School Rodeo Finals, June 3-8, Majestic Valley Arena, Kalispell, Mont.

> Deadwood PBR, June 7-8, Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D.

> Buck Brannaman Colt and Horsemanship 2 Clinics, June 7-9, Hoolihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Sheridan WYO Wranglers Extreme Trail Challenge, June 8, Agri-Park Arena, Sheridan, Wyo.

> CNFR, June 9-15, Casper, Wyo.

> 27th Annual Jake Clark Mule Days, June 10-16, Ralston, Wyo.

> Miles City Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, June 15, Miles City, Mont.

> Squirt’s Bridle and Bible Camp, June 17-18, Reva Gap, Reva, S.D.

> Youth Bull Riding Clinic and Rodeo, June 21-22, Ennis Rodeo Grounds, Ennis, Mont.

> Black Hills Summer Circuit Rancher All Around Jackpot, June 21-22, Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D.

> St. Francis Indian Days Rodeos, June 21-22, St. Francis, S.D.

> Team Sorting Practice, June 23, Tiltrum’s Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> 4th Annual Hadly McCormick Memorial Roping, June 29, Torrington Pavillion, Torrington, Wyo.

> Sheridan County Ranch Rodeo, June 29, Plentywood, Mont.

> Cody Custer Bull Riding Clinic, July 5-7, Powell, Wyo.

> Ft. Meade Endurance Ride, July 6-7, Barry Stadium, Ft. Meade, S.D.

> Cody Custer Bull Riding Clinic, July 8-12, Cody, Wyo.

> Team Sorting Practice, July 14, Tiltrum’s Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Cody Custer Bull Riding Clinic, Aug. 9-11, Huron, S.D.

EVENT SERIES:

>BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION SERIES: May 9, 22, 29, 30, June 5 (make up dates June 18, 19), Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.

>BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SLINGIN’ SERIES: May 17, 31, June 7, 21; Johnson Co. Fairgrounds, Buffalo, Wyo.

>C2 SUMMER SERIES: June 3, 11, 17, 24 (finals), Faith Arena, Faith, S.D.

>DELANCEY THURSDAY NIGHT ROUND ROBIN TEAM ROPING: June 6, 20, 27; July 11, 18; Aug.1, 22, 29; DeLancey Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo.

>JACKSON YOUTH RODEO SERIES: April 21, 28, rain date May 26; Four Seasons Indoor Arena, Newcastle, Wyo.

>KNUCKLE SALOON BULL RIDING SERIES: April 27, May 18, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, finals Nov. 16, 6 p.m. calcutta, bulls at 7 p.m, Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.

>KPH ARENA SPRING FUNDAY SERIES: Apr. 20, May 18; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SPRING RANCH SHOW SERIES: 8 a.m., May 4, June 15; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>NORTH COUNTRY STOCK HORSE ASSOCIATION VRH WINTER SERIES: 8:30 a.m. start, April 27-28; 406 Arena, Vaughn, Mont.

>SHERIDAN COWGIRL SERIES: May 23, 30, June 6, July 3, Aug. 1, 4; Agripark, Sheridan, Wyo.

>SITTING BULL COLLEGE YOUTH RODEO SERIES: May 22, June 19, July 10, Aug. 7; Ft. Yates, N.D.

>THE WINNERS CLUB BREAKAWAY, CALF ROPING, BIBLE STUDY: Wednesdays, starting Feb. 21, 4 p.m. Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

>3 MAN DOCTORING SERIES: June 29-30, Aug. 3-4, Aug. 24-25 (finals), Mefford Arena, Sheridan, Wyo.

>TRI-STATE O MOK SEE WINTER SERIES: April 20 finals; Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.