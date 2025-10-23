The Outside Circle: Roping practice and jackpots, event series, clinics

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

It’s been another beautiful fall week here. I’m liking the wind being down today. The grass is still green despite some very cold nights and white-frost mornings, and the trees are getting bared off of their leaves. This month has zipped by just as fast as the last one.

There are Wednesday Night roping practices and jackpots coming up at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. There will be both breakaway and team roping practice, starting at 4 p.m., then the jackpot at 6:30. It will be a muley 12.5 slide. Dates are Oct. 29, Nov. 5, 12, Dec. 3 and 17. For more information call Levi O’Keeffe 701-721-9248.

The NRCA Goat Ropings will be held after the rodeo performances on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at the Central Pavilion, Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. It is $5/person to enter. For details, contact Jordan Ann 307-340-0029.

BHSU Rodeo is holding a barrel exhibition days on Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, both starting at 2 p.m. It’s $5 per exhibition, paid on site. It will feature all the sights, sounds, scary banners and everything else that the young horses need to experience to prepare for a barrel race. Signup will be on Google forms on the Facebook page right away. For more information contact Coach Lammers 605-381-9531.

The Cowboy State Stock Horse Association Winter Showdown will be Nov. 1-2. Saturday is the clinic that will cover all the basics. It will start at 10 a.m. after the 9 a.m. warmup. Sunday is warmup at 9 a.m. followed by instructed practice 9:30-noon. The Waddy Drive Jackpot is at 1 p.m. You can pre-register at cowboySSHA@gmail by the Friday before the clinic. All of this will be at CWC Ag and Equine Complex, Riverton, Wyo.

At the same location will be the CSSHA winter events. Dates are Dec. 6-7 with ranch breakaway; Jan. 3-4 team sorting; Feb. 7-8 herd work and cutting. For more information contact Pam Rivers 307-851-9452.

Dates are set for the Boomgarden Fall Barrel Series at Parker, S.D. They are Nov. 2, 23, 30 and Dec. 7. Time slots in the morning, exhibitions after noon, barrels start with peewees at 1:45. Pre-enter with Mike at 605-214-1055 or enter there day of.

There are going to be Winter Jackpots for goat tying, tie down roping and breakaway at Hruby Arena between Hemingford and Chadron, Neb. on Nov. 2 and 16, Goat tying jr. high and open, will be at 12:30 p.m., then tie down, Jr. high, high school and open and ground tie jackpot, and breakaway, jr. high, high school and open to wind it up. For more information call Tim Hruby 308-665-2246.

The annual Sturgis Rodeo Booster Club Smoker is Friday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m., at the Loud American in Sturgis, S.D. It’s $20 at the door for a great meal and a good cause, as it’s a fundraiser for the new fairgrounds.

Thar’s Ranch Sorting is holding a clinic with Sage Bach on Nov. 7, 4 and 7:30 p.m., at the Cam-Plex East Pavilion, Gillette, Wyo. They’re taking 12-15 participants at $150/person with a $50 deposit required. Call or text to reserve your spot at 307-660-9501. On Nov. 8-9 will be the Ranch Sort, also at the Cam-Plex.

Bits and Spurs Horse Club is having their End of Year Awards on Nov. 8, 5 p.m., at Hermosa, S.D. They’re having a nice dinner, plus a mechanical bull and a jumping castle. Sounds like a fun evening!

Two Smooth Is Fast Pole Bending Jayde Trump (Atkins) Clinics are coming up. It’s $350/student for each. The Nov. 8 clinic is at the Benson Arena, Sioux Falls, S.D. The Dec. 6 clinic is at the Bar Star Arena, Lincoln, Neb. Private message Jayde on Facebook to get signed up.

Nov. 9 will be the 5th Annual NFR Muley Roping at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. It’s enter at 11, rope at noon. There’s $5000 added money too. There will also be a warm up roping. If you have questions, call Levi at 701-721-9248.

The Central Wyoming Cutting Club has set the dates for their winter cutting events at the Hot Springs Co. Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. The dates are Nov. 14-16, Dec. 19-21, Jan. 16-18, Feb. 20-22 and Mar. 19-21.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Please pray for those who are still needing fall moisture, for our nation, first responders and our President and his crew. May God Bless America!