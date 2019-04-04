The Outside Circle: Spring, clinics, schools, sign-up deadlines, barrels, team roping, ranch broncs

The birds singing and geese honking over are sure an encouragement after a long winter. There's a little green grass peeking up through the old grass and that is nice to see too. I hope everyone is feeling some encouragement with the spring season.

I heard that there isn't going to be a Sturgis Youth Rodeo Series this summer due to scheduling conflicts. I hope they can resume the series next year.

The Annual H.C. Bulldogging School will be April 19-20 at the All Seasons Indoor Arena, Bowman, N.D. It will start at 9 a.m. Both days. For signup information, call Colt at 605-645-1005.

April 23-24 is the date for the Lisa Lockhart barrel racing clinic at the All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D. It's $600, one indoor stall, breakfast, lunch and snacks included. They're only taking 12 students and they'll need a $300 deposit to hold your spot. Students must be at least 13 years old. Call Lisa O'Keeffe at 701-721-9246 for more details. I can't imagine a nicer person to have holding a clinic than Lisa and she's a great role model too, so this is a good one.

There will be a Teamster Driving Clinic April 27-28, 8-5 both days, at the DSU Indoor Multipurpose Arena, Dickinson, N.D. It's a hands on class for $150/day, observers $15/day. It will cover beginning teamsters, safety, basic driving, hitching, proper harness adjustment and more. Call Shawn Meyer at 701-260-0353 or Dave Watkins at 701-690-7573.

The Miles City Ranch Rodeo will be June 14-15. Friday the 14th will be 0-13 youth, 14-17 youth, women's divisions. Saturday will be the open division and the ranch bronc riding. Call in for entries is May 1 at 406-951-4735.

The Steve Johnson Memorial Team Roping will be at the Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo, on May 18. It's open, draw pot and pick and draw. Enter at 9, rope at 10. Call Jake Day at 307-746-8922 or Clayton VanAken at 619-987-5925.

The Outback Barrel Racing Association is holding a double header barrel race May 19 t the J & A Arena, Glendive, Mont. There's $1600 added, exhibitions 8:30-10 a.m., open riding 10-10:30, first race at 11. Call Kathy Wootan at 406-788-6068.

May 24-26 will be Thar's Ranch Sorting at the Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. You can get details off the Facebook page or call Zane at 307-460-9501.

The WSRRA approved Memorial Day Bronc Bash Ranch Bronc Riding at Morrill County Fairgrounds, Bridgeport, Neb., will be May 25, 4 p.m. It's a fun event to watch and family friendly. You can learn more about entering on their Facebook page.

The 2019 Queen and Princess competition at the Hoot Gibson Memorial Rodeo grounds, Tekeman, Neb., will be May 26. You'll work on horsemanship, rodeo knowledge, moving calves, flag carrying and flag etiquette during the workshop. Coronation will be May 31 before the rodeo grand entry. For queens, you must e 14-22 years of age, princesses 9-13. Call Lisa Ann Thompson at 402-619-7283 for details.

The Les Vogt Clinic at Wade Performance Horses, Laurel, Mont., on May 24-27 is full for riders (but it doesn't hurt to check), though auditors can still register if they do so by May 1. Contact Caitlin Wade at 802-490-4995 to get your name on the list.

A Team Roping and Horsemanship Clinic with Cesar de la Cruz, 9 x NFR qualifier, and Dakota Kirschenschlager, 3 x NFR qualifier, will be May 28-29 at Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. Tuition is $650 with a $200 deposit required. It's limited to 20 students. There will be a jackpot and prizes at the end of the clinic. Call Billy Myers at 605-645-2762. All ages are welcome.

Be sure and check your pastured horses for winter ticks. I had treated some of mine last month and last week found one of them to be absolutely infested with the nasty things. I had used a pour on product the first time, so this time I gave them Ivermectin wormer. That should take care of any persistent ones.

Well, that's my circle for another week. No matter what circumstances you're in at your place, take a moment to just enjoy the bird song and spring days. Prayers continue for all of you dealing with flood damage, flooding, snow and weather related disasters.